Bausch + Lomb Announces The European Launch Of LuxSmart™ And LuxGood™ Preloaded Intraocular Lenses

The LuxSmart and LuxGood IOLs utilize PRO technology, a design that is based only on refractive profiles and has no diffraction areas so patients are less likely to experience dysphotopsia. 1,2 With the launch of this new platform, Bausch + Lomb now offers a complete range of innovative IOLs in Europe. Additionally, a toric version will become available later this year.

"LuxSmart and LuxGood feature an innovative premium optic design and PRO technology that reduces dysphotopsia, a common phenomenon that can occur in some premium IOLs and compromise a patient's vision," said Thomas Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International. "Bausch + Lomb will continue to focus its efforts on developing innovative products that meet the growing patient demand for premium cataract options."

LuxSmart and LuxGood also feature a proprietary acrylic hydrophobic cross-linked copolymer material with an ultraviolet (UV) absorber that protects the eyes against damaging UV light. The platform is based on a 4-point fixation haptic design to achieve lens centration, rotational stability, posterior capsule opacification resistance3,4,5 and greater refractive predictability.6 The platform is available with and without violet light filtering.

Currently, more than 1.7 billion people in the world are afflicted with presbyopia, which typically begins around 40 to 45 years of age.7

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bauschsurgical.eu.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on the Company, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

