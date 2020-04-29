Bausch Health Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, Quebec, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the election of the eleven directors nominated at its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Richard U. De Schutter 216,315,704 5,259,134 59,178,282 D. Robert Hale 211,714,041 9,860,797 59,178,282 Dr. Argeris (Jerry) N. Karabelas 215,596,446 5,978,392 59,178,282 Sarah B. Kavanagh 217,011,297 4,563,541 59,178,282 Joseph C. Papa 212,494,697 9,080,141 59,178,282 John A. Paulson 219,853,068 1,721,770 59,178,282 Robert N. Power 208,740,697 12,834,141 59,178,282 Russel C. Robertson 215,372,886 6,201,952 59,178,282 Thomas W. Ross, Sr. 215,468,972 6,105,866 59,178,282 Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D. 219,493,913 2,080,925 59,178,282 Amy B. Wechsler, M.D. 216,271,318 5,303,520 59,178,282

At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved in a non-binding advisory vote the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the number of common shares, no par value, of the Company authorized under such plan, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

