Bausch Health Provides APRISO® Intellectual Property Litigation Update

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, have agreed to resolve the outstanding intellectual property litigation with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. ("Teva") regarding APRISO® (mesalamine) extended-release capsules 0.375g.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salix will grant Teva a non-exclusive license effective Oct. 1, 20211 to the Salix intellectual property relating to APRISO in the United States. Bausch Health will not make any financial payments or other transfers of value as part of the agreement.

The parties have agreed to dismiss all litigation related to APRISO, and intellectual property protecting APRISO will remain intact and enforceable. The Company will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property. The final patent expiry on APRISO is 2030.

Bausch Health has also amended its prior sub-license agreement with Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Two other paragraph IV filings remain.

About Salix

Salix is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For almost 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-looking statements, including that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

1 Teva will be able to begin marketing the medicine earlier if another generic 0.375g extended release mesalamine product is granted approval and starts selling or distributing such generic mesalamine product before Oct. 1, 2021.

APRISO is a trademark of Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

