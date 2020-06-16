Bausch Health to Participate at Goldman Sachs Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

LAVAL, Quebec, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, and William Woodfield, vice president and treasurer, are scheduled to participate at the virtual Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on June 25, 2020, at 11:25 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2020.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

