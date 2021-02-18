Baxter Spearheads Passive House Movement In Upstate New York

"The team at Baxter is taking an innovative approach and leading the way to make sustainable construction a priority that will directly benefit residents for generations to come. As New York looks for ways to become a leader in the green economy, it is projects like this that will serve as unique models for others to follow, and we are excited to see the projects progress," stated Senator Sue Serino.

In early January, Baxter completed a 4,600 square foot Passive House designed private residence in Catskill, NY. The 4-bed, 3-bath retreat home featuring Bensonwood SIP-panels and a Tesla Powerwall system has been recognized as highly energy efficient.

Baxter has also completed the first Passive House Certified (PHIUS) cidery in the world, Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery in Callicoon, NY. Some of the PHIUS components include an air-tight envelope with high-performance windows and doors to capture and store solar energy. The building also features a mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery and filtered fresh-air by Zehnder

"The Baxter team is very knowledgeable and professional in their approach. Baxter placed the same emphasis on meeting the Certification requirements as they did on all aspects of the project," said Anthony V. Lisanti, CEM, CPH.

Celebrity Interior Designer, Cathy Hobbs chooses Baxter as contractor for her Design Recipes headquarters in Highland, NY with the intent of achieving Net-Zero designation. This project is seeking to be North America's first Passive House Institute [PHI] Certified multi-use warehouse building, making this the second "first of its kind" for Baxter in one year.



Cathy Hobbs, said, "In seeking the ideal partner and contractor for the crown jewel of my company, Baxter stood out from the start. I was impressed with not only their project portfolio, Passive House construction knowledge, and craftsmanship, but also integrity and family dynamic."

Since 1983, Baxter has been proud to serve the Hudson Valley as a premier construction firm. With their expertise in real estate development, construction and property management, Baxter's hard-earned reputation has enabled them to build some of the Hudson Valley's most prestigious projects. With over 100 years of combined experience and rounding $780M in completed projects, Baxter's seasoned team brings superior expertise to each one of their projects.

