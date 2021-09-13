Bay Alarm Medical and Kami Vision Sign Deal to Bring Vision AI to Eldercare Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Alarm Medical , America's number one rated medical alert systems, and Kami Vision , the provider of an edge-based vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, announced today an agreement to integrate Bay Alarm Medical's safety offering with Kami Vision's artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Together the companies will bring advanced AI technology and video verification to seniors in the U.S. to provide greater peace of mind to seniors and caregivers, reduce false alerts, improve emergency response times and ultimately enable seniors to safely age in place.

With 70 million aging baby boomers in need of safe, sustainable housing and services and many unwilling to move, Kami Vision and Bay Alarm Medical are offering a solution that keeps seniors in their homes while taking the burden off caregivers. Under the agreement, Kami will supply AI-enabled video cameras with video verification technology to Bay Alarm Medical's nationwide customers.

"The benefits of aging in place are endless -- it improves seniors' quality of life, reduces risk of exposure to viruses and bacteria, increases social connection thereby boosting emotional health and potentially reduces costs for care takers," said Andy Ginjupalli, president, Bay Alarm Medical. "By offering our customers a technology like Kami Vision's that further enables aging in place, we can enhance our promise to protect family, health and independence with the best senior life-saving alert systems in the nation."

"We are developing easy-to-deploy AI technology to help solve major challenges of our time, including the emergency healthcare response challenge that Bay Alarm Medical is tackling," said Yamin Durrani, chief executive officer, Kami Vision. "We seek partners who share similar goals and values. We align well with Bay Alarm Medical as we focus on ways to deliver affordable safety and greater peace of mind to customers and their loved ones."

About Bay Alarm Medical

Bay Alarm Medical is a leading provider of medical alert solutions to keep seniors safe inside the home. The company offers landline, cellular and mobile GPS medical alert systems all across the United States. Combined with 24/7 monitoring by professionally trained USA-based emergency operators, Bay Alarm Medical will contact family members, friends, neighbors and, if necessary, local 911 emergency services to assist with any medical emergency. Bay Alarm Medical is headquartered in California and is part of the Bay Alarm family of companies, providing alarm services to homes and businesses since 1946.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is the provider of an edge-based vision artificial intelligence (AI) platform for businesses and their customers. Kami Vision's AI platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific AI applications. Kami Vision currently has more than 4 million customers in 100+ countries, including Fortune 100 companies and experienced 300 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Follow Kami Vision on LinkedIn and Twitter @KamiHome.

