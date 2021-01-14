Bay Area Down Payment Assistance Program Still Active in Pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Trust Silicon Valley, a nonprofit community loan fund, is excited to launch the 2021 series of webinars to educate future Bay Area homebuyers about Empower Homebuyers SCC – a down payment assistance program created by the County of Santa Clara that can provide a first-time homebuyer up to 17% of a home's purchase price.

Even with the disruptive effects of COVID-19 in 2020, Housing Trust had over 1,700 attendees at 31 Empower Homebuyers SCC workshops and webinars and so far, has welcomed over 10 households into homeownership. Currently, about a dozen households are shopping for their new home.

"Everyone we've helped buy a home have told us how grateful they are to have a home of their own during the pandemic," said Adria Quinones-Masur, Housing Trust's Director of Homebuyer Programs. "Housing Trust is delighted to help renters become first-time homebuyers thanks to Empower, the County of Santa Clara, and the voters who supported Measure A in 2016."

"In a time with so much uncertainty about job and home security, it is great to know we own this home," said Carlos Murillo, who recently purchased a home in Morgan Hill with his wife Katie and two children, who are also thankful for the additional space and the appreciation in value. "This impacts the wealth of our family now, but also future generations."

Housing Trust's next Empower Homebuyers webinar will be held on January 21st and subsequent webinars – including the very first held entirely in Spanish – will be posted on the Housing Trust calendar. Details about the program and how to get started can be found at housingtrustsv.org/empower.

ABOUT HOUSING TRUST SILICON VALLEY

Housing Trust Silicon Valley is a nonprofit community loan fund that works to improve the quality of life in the greater Bay Area by increasing affordable housing opportunities. Since 2000, Housing Trust has invested over $335 million in programs that help everyone from those experiencing homelessness to renters to first-time homebuyers - creating nearly 20,100 affordable housing opportunities serving over 36,000 of our neighbors. It is the first nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) to receive a Standard & Poor's rating, AA-. For more information visit www.housingtrustsv.org

