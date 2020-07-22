Bay Area Kids Laptop Company Partners With Be the Change Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley startup, Tanoshi, announced today their partnership with Be the Change Foundation , where they will join forces to launch a nation-wide GoFundMe campaign with a goal to provide new computers to under-resourced families during this critical time.

The campaign is providing low-income families with new kids laptops for the coming school year. Today, 16 million students lack an adequate device or Internet access for distance learning. Most of these students are from low-income families.

Due to COVID-19, the digital divide is widening. In Silicon Valley, nearly every child is on a computer or tablet and learning how to code as early as the first grade. In lower-income communities, many of the families do not have a computer at home, resulting in those children being years behind their peers. Tanoshi and Be the Change Foundation have come together to mitigate the negative, long-term impact of millions of students not having a computer for learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so excited that our campaign is working," said Lisa Love, co-founder and CMO at Tanoshi. "As a result of donations from concerned and caring individuals, including Ben and Stacy Goux who gave a very generous financial donation, we are able to give Girls Inc. of Alameda County 50 new Tanoshi 2-in-1 computers for the girls in their after school programs."

"Girls Inc. of Alameda County is committed to ensuring that our girls persist in exploring their technology interests long after research shows girls disproportionately lose interest. Their access to digital tools is even more critical in this environment of remote learning. We are so excited about the partnership with Tanoshi Kids Computers that will enhance our ability to break down barriers to access and combat the digital divide for girls in under-resourced communities," states Julayne Virgil, CEO, Girls Inc. of Alameda County.

Founded in 2016, Tanoshi creates educational, age-appropriate, fun, and affordable computers for all children. The Tanoshi 2-in-1, their flagship laptop, was created to provide an equitable digital education for every child in America. With over 800 million K-12 students worldwide not having access to a computer or internet at home ( UNESCO ), Tanoshi's goal is to make sure all children, no matter their socio-economic background, can do their digital homework and develop 21st-century computer skills.

"School-age children are at a critical point in their educational development," says Dr. Elizabeth Xu, Board of Director at Be the Change Foundation. "During this global pandemic, all children must have access to a reliable computer at home so that they can continue learning - ultimately reaching their full potential."

Tanoshi is hoping to change the status quo by leading the way with their diverse executive team and board and is at the forefront of providing an equitable digital education for ALL kids.

For more information on Tanoshi and to donate to the GoFundMe campaign please visit www.TanoshiKidsComputers.com .

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded with a mission to create fun and educational computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile, and education who have worked at Google, Apple, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz, and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.

Find out more about Tanoshi at www.TanoshiKidsComputers.com

About Be the Change Foundation

Be the Change Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by K-12 students, working professionals, doctors and executives who share the same desire to serve our communities and help children and young professionals to reach their fullest potential. The foundation offers free classes for k-12 and young professionals.

Find out more about Be the Change Foundation at www.BetheChange.foundation

CONTACT: Meghan Jones, [email protected]

SOURCE Tanoshi

Related Links

http://www.TanoshiKidsComputers.com

