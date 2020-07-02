Bay Area Kids Laptop Company Takes On Systemic Inequalities

OAKLAND, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley startup, Tanoshi, announced today their #ActionMustHappen campaign. The campaign is actively asking Venture Capitalists to invest in Black women founders within the tech industry. Historically, VC's have not funded Black founders, and with a figure of less than 1% of Black women being funded, claims to assist have clearly been left unfulfilled. #ActionMustHappen is urging VC's to stop talking and start doing.

"This conversation is not about diversity, because our organization is a representation of diversity already," said Lisa Love, co-founder and CMO at Tanoshi. "Building a diverse team has been our number one priority. With Tanoshi, you're not only investing in a Black female founder, you are also investing in a diverse team."

Founded in 2016, Tanoshi creates educational, age-appropriate, fun, and affordable computers for all children. The Tanoshi 2-in-1, their flagship laptop, was created to provide an equitable digital education for every child in America. With over 800 million K-12 students worldwide not having access to a computer or internet at home ( UNESCO ), Tanoshi's goal is to make sure all children, no matter their socio-economic background, can do their digital homework and develop 21st-century computer skills.

When VC's fund Black-founded companies in the tech industry, they are publicly recognizing that Black founders often come from different circumstances than the average founder. Because of these disparities, Black founders commonly approach large-scale problems with innovative, fresh solutions. The #ActionMustHappen campaign aims to open VC's up to the realization that by not investing in Black companies, they're missing out on myriad opportunities that will have a lasting effect on culture outside of the existing status quo and provide original solutions for the 21st century.

Tanoshi is hoping to change the status quo by leading the way with their diverse executive team and board and is at the forefront of providing an equitable digital education for ALL kids. They are currently raising a $2M Seed Round. The $2M in funds will go toward scaling the business to keep up with fast growing demand for Tanoshi's affordable tools and continuing to develop the best fun, safe, and educational user experience for families with school-age kids.

Watch Shark Tank tomorrow night, Friday, July 3 on ABC to see how a Black woman tech founder and a diverse team are solving the inequities in tech education. For more information on Tanoshi please visit www.tanoshikidscomputers.com .

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded with a mission to create fun and educational computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile, and education who have worked at Google, Apple, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz, and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.

Find out more about Tanoshi at www.TanoshiKidsComputers.com

