Bay Area Kids Laptop Company Takes On The Sharks May 6

OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley startup Tanoshi announced today their appearance on the popular television series Shark Tank . The company recently taped an episode with the popular ABC reality show that will be airing on May 6 at 10 pm ET/PT. Tanoshi co-founders Brad Johnston, Lisa Love, and Greg Smith take on Shark Tank investors to see if they can make a deal.

"Pitching the Sharks on Shark Tank was a chance of a lifetime," said Johnston, co-founder and CEO at Tanoshi. "It's an amazing show and we were thrilled to be invited to appear on it. You will have to tune in to see what happens!"

Founded in 2016, Tanoshi creates educational, age-appropriate, fun and affordable computers for all children. Designed for kids between ages 6-12, young users have fun learning to type, spell, create, code and accomplish great things with this innovative breakthrough. Tanoshi's 2-in-1 (tablet + detachable keyboard) is the perfect learning tool with complete computer functionality for school-age children and access to over 3 million apps in the Google Play Store.

The company and the Tanoshi 2-in-1 were created to provide an equitable digital education for every child in America. It's their goal to make sure all children, no matter their socio-economic background, can do their digital homework and develop 21st-century computer skills.

"At Tanoshi we believe that developing computer skills, including programming, is key to a brighter future," concludes Love. - "We started Tanoshi thinking of underprivileged families that want their children to have equal opportunities to develop tech skills, but lack sufficient access."

The Shark Tank episode featuring Tanoshi is scheduled to air on May 6, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded with a mission to create fun and educational computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile and education who have worked at Google, Apple, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.

