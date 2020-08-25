Bay Area News Group Names Restoration Management Company a Winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces 2020 Award

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company (RMC) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by Bay Area News Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Teamwork is 1 of the 4 core values at RMC.

RMC employees' commitment to teamwork and quality of service in restoring homes and businesses is what has kept RMC at the forefront of the restoration industry. The work that RMC performs is difficult, not very glamorous, and many times dangerous, but it is with pride that every employee will pitch in to help.

"We are fortunate enough to be surrounded by incredibly hardworking and dedicated individuals – who share and embrace the core values that define the culture that makes RMC special" --Jon Takata, President & Founder

RMC's growth has gone far beyond the Bay Area over the last few years - spanning all of California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and across the country with their Catastrophe Response teams. As an essential business RMC hasn't lost a beat during the COVID crisis; but has made thoughtful adjustments to service clients while maintaining a safe environment for employees.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. With their headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 10 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as locations in Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and the Denver-metro areas. When emergency services are required RMC delivers high-quality and rapid property restoration. We stand ready with our highly trained, experienced, and customer-focused restoration technicians. For more information visit www.RMC.com or call 1.800.400.5058.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

