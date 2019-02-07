Bay Area Resident Wins $923,165 Jackpot at San Pablo Lytton Casino

SAN PABLO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A man from Hayward, Calif., won big on Tuesday, February 5, when he hit a $923,165 at San Pablo Lytton Casino while playing Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi") White Hot Diamonds®, one of eight popular three-reel mechanical game themes featured on Everi's Jackpot Lockdown® wide-area progressive ("WAP") link.

The local resident is a regular patron of San Pablo Lytton Casino and was getting ready to leave when he hit the jackpot. The winner intends to use the money to pay off his mortgage.

"You can come to San Pablo Lytton Casino any day and leave a millionaire," said Michael Gorczynski, General Manager of San Pablo Lytton Casino. "Stop by. Start winning."

"Our Jackpot Lockdown WAP link games continue to prove to be popular with casino patrons since the link's introduction in early 2017 and we're happy to see a lucky player at San Pablo Lytton Casino hit a life changing jackpot," said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi.

Everi's Jackpot Lockdown was one of the first WAP links designed exclusively for Class II markets going live for the first time in February 2017. The WAP link currently connects more than 550 original and premium licensed games and has paid out 14 jackpots totaling more than $4.4 million to date.

To learn more about gaming at San Pablo Lytton Casino, visit https://www.sanpablolytton.com/

The Lytton Band of Pomo Indians owns and operates San Pablo Lytton Casino. The casino employs over 500 people from the San Pablo area. The casino spends millions each year on local goods and services and provides over half of the City of San Pablo's operational general fund.

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company Powers the Casino Floor® by providing casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi's mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com.

SOURCE San Pablo Lytton Casino; Everi Holdings Inc.

