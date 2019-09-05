Bay Area: San Jose 2nd Most Expensive City Destination in California, Survey Shows

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Jose, located in Santa Clara county, is the second most expensive city in California for hotel stays.

That's according to a survey by LosAngelesHotels.org , which compared hotel rates in 30 city destinations across the Sunshine State.

For each destination, the average price for the cheapest available double room during September and October 2019 - the months when hotel rates in most Californian cities tend to be at their highest - was recorded. Only centrally located hotels rated at least 3 stars were considered for the survey.

With an average of $198 per night for the least expensive room, San Jose takes 2nd spot in the rankings. Only Huntington Beach, known for its world-class surfing beaches, is pricier, with an average rate of $223 per night. Sunnyvale, also located in Santa Clara county, completes the podium with an average rate of $193.

With Oakland, San Francisco and Fremont also in the Top 10, the Bay Area is certainly well represented. Significantly more affordable are Los Angeles and San Diego, where travelers can expect to find average rates of just $126 and $114 per night, respectively.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive city destinations in California. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the period spanning 1 September to 30 October 2019.

Huntington Beach $223 San Jose $198 Sunnyvale $193 Oakland $186 San Franciso $184 Santa Clarita $165 Sacramento $158 Riverside $153 San Bernadino $153 Fremont $152

For the full results of the survey, check:

https://www.losangeleshotels.org/press/cities19.html

