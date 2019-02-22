Bay area travel service donating 100% of fundraising proceeds to Oakland California teachers on strike

OAKLAND, Calif., February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Get Out Of Town announced that as long as Oakland teachers are on strike without pay, they will donate 100% of fundraising proceeds to a strike-fund supporting those teachers.

To encourage generous donations from the community, Just Get Out Of Town is donating a 7-night vacation voucher for every visitor who subscribes to their $24 to $97 trip-alert service. (Value of vacation voucher: $2100. Full details at JGOOT.com/oakland .)

Until the strike ends, 100% of proceeds from this fundraising drive will be donated the Striking Oakland Teachers' GoFundMe account .

"Teachers are our largest base of subscribers and have supported Just Get Out Of Town since our inception," said Joel McDonald, founder of Just Get Out Of Town. "As long as Oakland teachers are on strike without pay, we will donate 100% of fundraising efforts to a fund in their support."

"I am a teacher in Fremont. Our family is using JGOOT to go on a few vacations this Summer and possibly Spring Break," said Steve Strout, a Bay Area teacher.

Just Get Out Of Town is changing how people travel with one simple philosophy: Rather than choosing to travel and hoping to find a good deal, find 60% to 90% off travel deals far ahead of time, and schedule trips around them.

For more information, visit JustGetOutOfTown.com or contact Joel McDonald at Joel@justgetoutoftown.com .

