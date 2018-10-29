Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Results

$1 Billion of Assets

News provided by

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

17:01 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and ninth months ended September 30, 2018.

The company reported $1.03 billion of assets as of September 30, 2018 compared to $970.6 million as of December 31, 2017.

The company also reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $946 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, and $742 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, the company reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2017. Costs incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger") were $0 and $363 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to $141 thousand and $1.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively.

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Reaching $1 billion of assets is a major milestone for our company. Just a year and a half ago we merged with Virginia BanCorp creating an $830 million financial institution. We have experienced an asset growth rate of 23% over this period. In reviewing our results of the third quarter, we are beginning to realize the leverage of our larger balance sheet and the savings anticipated from our noninterest expense initiatives that we announced during the quarter. Earnings before both taxes and provision for loan losses improved to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $795 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Net loan growth of $88.3 million in the first nine months of the year was strong, particularly considering the run-off of nearly $50 million of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger." 

Operating Results

Third Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2018

  • Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $10.9 million, on average interest-earning assets of $929.1 million, compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million. Interest income in the third quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand, while interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included $547 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.66% and 4.61% for the linked quarter periods.
  • Interest expense was $2.6 million and $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.19% and 1.08% for the linked quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $762.0 million and $747.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively. Higher funding cost in the third quarter period was primarily due to heightened competition for deposits in the company's markets and promotional deposit products offered as the company expands in the Hampton Roads market.
  • Net interest margin was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.40%1 compared to 3.34%1 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Provision for loan losses was $509 thousand in the third quarter of 2018, while provision for (recovery of) loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 was ($348) thousand. Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately $52.7 million of gross loans in the quarter. The recovery of loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the correction of an overstatement recorded in the company's year-end 2017 allowance for loan losses for acquired loans, as reported in the company's second quarter Form 10-Q. Also contributing to the recovery of loan loss provision in the second quarter of 2018 was a decline in reserve levels for a select portfolio of consumer loans, as these loan balances continued to decline.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 was $994 thousand and $1.2 million, respectively. The decline in noninterest income quarter to quarter was partially attributable to lower income from fiduciary activities and non-deposit product income recorded for the company's wealth management business as the company transitioned to an outsourced operating platform during the second quarter of 2018 and adjusted to the changes in fee structure. Additionally, secondary market lending fees decreased in the third quarter compared to the second quarter due to lower loan sales volume. These declines were partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts.
  • Noninterest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 were $7.5 million and $8.6 million, respectively. In the third quarter of 2018, the company announced initiatives and other anticipated reductions to reduce noninterest expenses. The benefits of these items resulted in reductions in data processing, consulting, and salaries and employee benefits expenses in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 81.3% compared to 91.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

First Nine Months 2018 compared to First Nine Months 2017

  • Income before income taxes for the first nine months of 2018 was $3.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2017. Results for the first nine months of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp, Inc. since the effective date of the Merger, April 1, 2017.
  • Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $32.1 million, on average interest-earning assets of $916.2 million, compared to $23.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, on average interest-earning assets of $692.4 million. Average interest-earning assets in the first nine months of 2017 included those acquired in the Merger from the effective date of the Merger. Interest income in the first nine months of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $1.4 million, while interest income in the first nine months of 2017 included $860 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.69% and 4.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
  • Interest expense was $7.0 million and $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.08% and 0.81% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $752.5 million and $582.7 million for the first nine months of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Average interest-bearing liabilities in 2017 included those assumed in the Merger from the effective date of the Merger. Higher funding cost in the 2018 period was primarily due to higher costs of deposits, as noted above.
  • Net interest margin was 3.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.44%1 compared to 3.51%1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decline in net interest margin was primarily attributable to increasing cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.
  • Provision for loan losses was $481 thousand for the first nine months of 2018, while provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2017 was $1.8 million. Provision for loan losses in the 2018 period included the correction of the overstatement, while provision for loan losses in the 2017 period was primarily due to higher reserves for a select portfolio of consumer pools.
  • Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $3.3 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Noninterest income in the 2018 period included a $352 thousand gain on the discontinuance of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018.
  • Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 were $24.2 million and $18.7 million, respectively. Merger-related expenses were $363 thousand and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and fees incurred in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting in the first nine months of 2018 totaled approximately $1.2 million, all of which were recorded in the first six months of 2018. Efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 85.2% compared to 84.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2018 compared to Third Quarter 2017

  • Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2017.
  • Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $10.9 million, on average interest-earning assets of $929.1 million, compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, on average interest-earning assets of $867.9 million. Interest income in the third quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand, while interest income in the third quarter of 2017 included $409 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.69% and 4.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
  • Interest expense was $2.6 million and $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017, respectively, and the cost of funds was 1.19% and 0.83% for the quarter-over-quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $762.0 million and $715.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
  • Net interest margin was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.62% for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.40%1 compared to 3.39%1 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.
  • Provision for loan losses was $509 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million. Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately $52.7 million of gross loans in the quarter, while provision in the 2017 period included reserves for a select portfolio of consumer loans, as noted above.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $994 thousand and $1.0 million, respectively.
  • Noninterest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 were $7.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively. Merger-related expenses were $141 thousand in the third quarter of 2017, while no merger-related expenses were reported in the third quarter of 2018. Higher noninterest expenses in the 2018 period were primarily due to higher personnel costs (greater number of full-time equivalents) and higher consulting, audit and accounting, and legal fees, due to various regulatory and corporate activities in the 2018 period. Efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 81.3% compared to 76.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Balance Sheet

  • Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $847.0 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $758.7 million at December 31, 2017, an annualized growth rate of over 15%. Excluding the pay-down of approximately $50 million in the first nine months of 2018 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, gross loan growth on an annualized basis was approximately 24%.
  • Total assets were $1.03 billion at September 30, 2018 compared to $970.6 million at December 31, 2017.
  • Deposits were $809.1 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $761.8 million at December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing accounts comprised 13.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2018, slightly down from 13.5% at December 31, 2017.
  • Shareholders' equity was $116.5 million and $114.6 million at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $7.881 and $7.711 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
  • Return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, annualized, was 0.42% and 0.20%, respectively, while return on average equity for the same periods, annualized, was 3.61% and 2.03%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets were $7.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, as of September 30, 2018, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018, and $10.8 million, or 1.12% of total assets, as of December 31, 2017. Net charge-offs, annualized, to average loans were 0.12% and 0.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
  • The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.85%, 0.89%, and 1.00% at September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on acquired loans. The ratio of allowance for loan losses plus remaining discounts on acquired loans to total gross loans (adding the remaining discounts on acquired loans) was 1.35%1, 1.46%1, and 1.76%1, for the same three periods, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "I believe at our size, $1 billion of assets, we are able to offer all the products needed by our customers and we are agile enough to respond quickly to and customize solutions for them. Our lending opportunities in the greater Richmond area continue to be strong, and we have a pipeline of opportunities in Hampton Roads as we have built a first-class team in that market. Core deposit generation is a significant focus area for us as it is an imperative to support our future growth. Another focus area is expense management. We are beginning to realize the benefits of our previously-announced noninterest expense initiatives, but we have more work to do in this area. I believe the results of closely managing expenses and our growing balance sheet will continue to deliver improving financial results."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one production office, located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regularity climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; and tax and accounting rules, principles, polices and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or inquiries@baybanks.com.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS

   Cash and due from banks

$                      6,610

$                        9,396

   Interest-bearing deposits

15,906

41,971

   Certificates of deposit

2,976

3,224

   Federal funds sold

197

6,961

   Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

81,215

77,153

   Restricted securities

6,750

5,787

   Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses

     of $7,287 and $7,770, respectively

846,993

758,726

   Loans held for sale

0

1,651

   Premises and equipment, net

18,315

17,463

   Accrued interest receivable

3,060

3,194

   Other real estate owned, net

3,663

4,284

   Bank owned life insurance

19,147

18,773

   Goodwill

10,374

10,374

   Mortgage servicing rights

981

999

   Core deposit intangible

2,381

2,991

   Other assets

8,872

7,609

Total assets

$                 1,027,440

$                   970,556

LIABILITIES

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$                    108,602

$                   103,037

   Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

330,690

299,820

   Time deposits

369,836

358,989

     Total deposits

809,128

761,846

   Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,083

9,498

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

80,000

70,000

   Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs

6,889

6,877

   Other liabilities

8,793

7,781

     Total liabilities

910,893

856,002

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 

   Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;

     outstanding - 13,238,716 and 13,203,605 shares, respectively) (2)

66,194

66,018

   Additional paid-in capital

37,276

37,142

   Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(1,006)

(1,129)

   Retained earnings

16,775

13,679

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(2,692)

(1,156)

     Total shareholders' equity

116,547

114,554

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$              1,027,440

$                   970,556

(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$                   10,126

$                     9,745

$                     8,874

Securities:

  Taxable

498

497

329

  Tax-exempt

119

117

116

Federal funds sold

46

51

43

Interest-bearing deposit accounts

64

80

116

Certificates of deposit

17

18

18

   Total interest income

10,870

10,508

9,496

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

2,027

1,796

1,292

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

3

4

5

Subordinated notes

128

128

118

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

441

386

279

   Total interest expense

2,599

2,314

1,694

Net interest income

8,271

8,194

7,802

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

509

(348)

1,075

    Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,762

8,542

6,727

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Income from fiduciary activities

151

198

217

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

250

152

238

Non-deposit product income

144

283

105

Interchange fees, net

106

124

101

Other service charges and fees

31

30

40

Secondary market lending income

150

244

157

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

123

124

133

Net gain on disposition of other assets

51

-

-

Other 

(12)

9

17

   Total non-interest income

994

1,164

1,008

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

4,022

4,273

3,687

Occupancy

962

882

811

Data processing

556

837

299

Bank franchise tax

178

178

141

Telecommunications

132

131

111

FDIC assessments

151

187

119

Foreclosed property

45

53

45

Consulting

228

345

58

Advertising and marketing

126

153

100

Directors' fees

146

69

135

Audit and accounting

236

240

121

Legal

123

119

9

Merger related

-

-

141

Core deposit intangible amortization

196

203

227

Net other real estate owned (gains) losses

(112)

84

9

Other

543

809

707

   Total non-interest expense

7,532

8,563

6,720

Income before income taxes

1,224

1,143

1,015

Income tax expense 

198

197

273

   Net income

$                     1,026

$                        946

$                        742

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$                       0.08

$                       0.07

$                       0.07

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the nine months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$                   29,853

$                   21,588

Securities:

  Taxable

1,392

946

  Tax-exempt

356

344

Federal funds sold

171

77

Interest-bearing deposit accounts

242

176

Certificates of deposit

54

55

   Total interest income

32,068

23,186

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

5,427

2,999

Federal funds purchased

-

10

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

10

12

Subordinated notes

384

354

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,140

681

   Total interest expense

6,961

4,056

Net interest income

25,107

19,130

Provision for loan losses

481

1,833

    Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,626

17,297

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Income from fiduciary activities

596

691

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

538

696

Non-deposit product income

558

300

Interchange fees, net

221

314

Other service charges and fees

91

75

Secondary market lending income

528

358

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

374

341

Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

2

Net losses on disposition of other assets

(18)

-

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan

352

-

Other 

90

169

   Total non-interest income

3,330

2,946

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

12,407

9,832

Occupancy

2,639

1,943

Data processing

1,941

897

Bank franchise tax

531

359

Telecommunications

369

215

FDIC assessments

521

315

Foreclosed property

110

114

Consulting

957

209

Advertising and marketing

347

227

Directors' fees

382

466

Audit and accounting 

839

366

Legal

380

95

Merger related

363

1,126

Core deposit intangible amortization

610

461

Net other real estate owned (gains) losses

(169)

102

Other

1,988

1,988

   Total non-interest expense

24,215

18,715

Income before income taxes

3,741

1,528

Income tax expense 

645

406

   Net income

$                     3,096

$                     1,122

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$                       0.24

$                       0.14

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

Total assets

$     1,027,440

$       983,216

$       994,676

$        970,556

$         959,936

Cash, interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold

22,713

38,526

63,696

58,328

75,223

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

81,215

74,322

75,434

77,153

71,893

Loans:

    Mortgage loans on real estate

682,321

644,202

624,424

609,637

594,761

    Commercial and industrial

144,118

124,563

129,225

114,093

99,637

    Consumer loans

27,920

32,767

37,011

42,566

48,640

Loans receivable

854,359

801,532

790,660

766,296

743,038

Unamortized net deferred loan (fees) costs

(79)

24

228

200

1,590

Allowance for loan losses (ALL)

(7,287)

(7,113)

(7,923)

(7,770)

(4,920)

Net loans

846,993

794,443

782,965

758,726

739,708

Loans held for sale

-

669

414

1,651

162

Other real estate owned, net

3,663

3,501

2,593

4,284

5,159

Total liabilities

$         910,893

$       867,492

$       879,757

$        856,002

$         842,148

Deposits:

    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

108,602

108,943

124,572

103,037

99,531

    Savings and interest-bearing deposits

330,690

296,206

299,216

299,820

297,150

    Time deposits

369,836

369,917

373,163

358,989

338,732

Total deposits

809,128

775,066

796,951

761,846

735,413

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,083

7,008

6,551

9,498

17,091

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

80,000

70,000

60,000

70,000

75,000

Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs

6,889

6,885

6,881

6,877

6,873

Shareholders' equity

116,547

115,724

114,919

114,554

117,788

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Interest income

$           10,870

$         10,508

$         10,692

$          10,514

$             9,496

$                 32,068

$                 23,186

Interest expense

2,599

2,314

2,048

1,945

1,694

6,961

4,056

Net interest income

8,271

8,194

8,644

8,569

7,802

25,107

19,130

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

509

(348)

320

3,101

1,075

481

1,833

Non-interest income

994

1,164

1,170

733

1,008

3,330

2,946

Non-interest expense

7,532

8,563

8,120

8,204

6,720

24,215

18,715

Income (loss) before taxes

1,224

1,143

1,374

(2,003)

1,015

3,741

1,528

Income tax expense

198

197

250

391

273

645

406

Net income (loss)

$             1,026

$               946

$           1,124

$           (2,394)

$                 742

$                    3,096

$                    1,122

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Per Share Data

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$                0.08

$            0.07

$            0.09

$             (0.18)

$                0.07

$                0.24

$                0.14

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.08

0.07

0.09

(0.18)

0.07

0.24

0.14

Dividends per share

-

-

-

0.04

0.04

-

0.08

Book value per share

8.80

8.75

8.69

8.68

8.93

Tangible book value per share (1)

7.88

7.81

7.74

7.71

7.98

Shares outstanding at end of period

13,238,716

13,226,096

13,223,096

13,203,605

13,193,983

13,238,716

13,193,983

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

13,080,372

13,059,604

13,038,593

13,036,057

10,488,227

13,059,845

8,175,431

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

13,142,549

13,126,419

13,106,214

13,108,400

10,557,623

13,128,715

8,242,700

Performance Ratios (tax-equivalent basis):

Yield on average interest-earning assets

4.66%

4.61%

4.74%

4.69%

4.40%

4.69%

4.50%

Cost of funds

1.19%

1.08%

0.95%

0.92%

0.83%

1.08%

0.81%

Cost of deposits

1.03%

0.93%

0.83%

0.81%

0.72%

0.93%

0.68%

Net interest spread

3.30%

3.37%

3.64%

3.64%

3.43%

3.46%

3.58%

Net interest margin (NIM)

3.57%

3.60%

3.83%

3.82%

3.62%

3.67%

3.72%

NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments (1)

3.40%

3.34%

3.58%

3.31%

3.39%

3.44%

3.51%

Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets

93.45%

92.37%

92.10%

93.30%

94.99%

93.40%

92.17%

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.41%

0.38%

0.46%

-0.99%

0.32%

0.42%

0.20%

Return on average equity (annualized)

3.55%

3.28%

3.92%

-8.24%

3.10%

3.61%

2.03%

Merger related expense

$                       -

$                   -

$             363

$               850

$                 141

$                 363

$              1,126

Efficiency ratio

81.3%

91.5%

82.7%

88.2%

76.3%

85.2%

84.8%

Average assets

994,209

988,946

982,616

965,246

913,664

980,886

751,266

Average interest-earning assets

929,111

913,486

904,991

900,617

867,853

916,168

692,406

Average interest-bearing liabilities

761,986

747,227

747,813

742,043

715,878

752,518

582,731

Average shareholders' equity

115,454

115,321

114,736

116,171

95,650

114,478

73,827

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

11.34%

11.77%

11.55%

11.80%

12.27%

Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

Nonaccrual loans

$              4,204

$          3,474

$          6,892

$            6,496

$              4,799

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (excludes purchased credit-impaired loans)

-

-

-

48

-

Other real estate owned, net

3,663

3,501

2,593

4,284

5,159

Total non-performing assets

7,867

6,975

9,485

10,828

9,958

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

335

462

167

948

397

Net charge-offs to average loans (quarter-to-date annualized)

0.17%

0.23%

0.09%

0.50%

0.22%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.77%

0.71%

0.95%

1.11%

1.04%

Gross loans to total assets

1.82%

81.52%

79.49%

78.95%

77.40%

ALL to gross loans

0.85%

0.89%

1.00%

0.00%

0.00%

ALL plus acquisition accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans to gross loans (1)

1.35%

1.46%

1.65%

0.00%

0.00%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the

Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments

Interest income

$      10,870

$      10,508

$      10,692

$         10,514

$             9,496

$                32,068

$                23,186

    Add: tax-equivalent yield adjustment for tax-exempt securities (b)

30

31

32

21

60

95

177

    Less: accretion of discounts on acquired loans

357

547

503

1,047

409

1,407

860

Interest income, adjusted

10,543

9,992

10,221

9,488

9,147

30,756

22,503

Average interest-earning assets

$    929,111

$    913,486

$    904,991

$       900,617

$        867,853

$              916,168

$              692,406

Yield on interest-earning assets, excluding accretion of discounts on acquired loans (annualized)

4.54%

4.38%

4.52%

4.21%

4.22%

4.48%

4.33%

Interest expense

$        2,599

$        2,314

$        2,048

$            1,944

$             1,694

$                  6,961

$                   4,056

Add: amortization of premium on acquired time deposits

40

42

68

88

103

150

220

Interest expense, adjusted

2,639

2,356

2,116

2,032

1,797

7,111

4,276

Net interest income, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments

7,904

7,637

8,105

7,456

7,350

23,645

18,227

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$    761,986

$    747,227

$    747,813

$       742,043

$        715,878

$              752,518

$              582,731

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities, excluding amortization of premium on acquired time deposits (annualized)

1.39%

1.26%

1.13%

1.10%

1.00%

1.26%

0.98%

NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments

3.40%

3.34%

3.58%

3.31%

3.39%

3.44%

3.51%

ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans

Allowance for loan losses

$        7,287

$        7,113

$        7,923

$            7,770

$             4,920

Add: discounts on acquired loans

4,280

4,655

5,212

5,792

5,375

ALL plus discounts on acquired loans

11,567

11,768

13,135

13,562

10,295

Gross loans + discounts on acquired loans

$    858,560

$    806,211

$    796,100

$       771,459

$        745,083

ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans

1.35%

1.46%

1.65%

1.76%

1.38%

Tangible book value per share

Total shareholders' equity

$    116,547

$    115,724

$    114,919

$       114,554

$        117,788

Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (b)

12,255

12,409

12,570

12,737

12,492

Tangible shareholders' equity

$    104,292

$    103,316

$    102,350

$       101,818

$        105,297

Shares outstanding at end of period

13,238,716

13,226,096

13,223,096

13,203,605

13,193,983

Tangible book value per share

$           7.88

$           7.81

$           7.74

$              7.71

$               7.98

(a) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.

(b) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% for the 2018 periods and for the three months-ended December 31, 2017 and a 34% federal income tax rate for the other 2017 periods 

ended presented.

(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables.   

NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans, and tangible book value per share are supplemental financial 

measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP.  Management believes ALL plus discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of gross loans and 

tangible book value per share are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess asset quality and capital levels, respectively.  Management believes that NIM, 

excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, is meaningful because management uses it to assess the financial performance of the company.

Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

SOURCE Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.baybanks.com

Also from this source

29 Oct, 2018, 12:55 ET Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Appoints New Director to its VCB...

05 Oct, 2018, 16:08 ET Top Virginia Beach Commercial Banker, Steve Layden, Joins...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Results

News provided by

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

17:01 ET