Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and ninth months ended September 30, 2018.

The company reported $1.03 billion of assets as of September 30, 2018 compared to $970.6 million as of December 31, 2017.

The company also reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $946 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, and $742 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, the company reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2017. Costs incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger") were $0 and $363 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to $141 thousand and $1.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively.

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Reaching $1 billion of assets is a major milestone for our company. Just a year and a half ago we merged with Virginia BanCorp creating an $830 million financial institution. We have experienced an asset growth rate of 23% over this period. In reviewing our results of the third quarter, we are beginning to realize the leverage of our larger balance sheet and the savings anticipated from our noninterest expense initiatives that we announced during the quarter. Earnings before both taxes and provision for loan losses improved to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $795 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Net loan growth of $88.3 million in the first nine months of the year was strong, particularly considering the run-off of nearly $50 million of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger."

Operating Results

Third Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2018

Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

compared to for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $10.9 million , on average interest-earning assets of $929.1 million , compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 , on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million . Interest income in the third quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand , while interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included $547 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.66% and 4.61% for the linked quarter periods.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the three months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the third quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.66% and 4.61% for the linked quarter periods. Interest expense was $2.6 million and $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.19% and 1.08% for the linked quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $762.0 million and $747.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively. Higher funding cost in the third quarter period was primarily due to heightened competition for deposits in the company's markets and promotional deposit products offered as the company expands in the Hampton Roads market.

and for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.19% and 1.08% for the linked quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively. Higher funding cost in the third quarter period was primarily due to heightened competition for deposits in the company's markets and promotional deposit products offered as the company expands in the market. Net interest margin was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.40% 1 compared to 3.34% 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

compared to 3.60% for the three months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended was 3.40% compared to 3.34% for the three months ended . Provision for loan losses was $509 thousand in the third quarter of 2018, while provision for (recovery of) loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 was ($348) thousand . Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately $52.7 million of gross loans in the quarter. The recovery of loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the correction of an overstatement recorded in the company's year-end 2017 allowance for loan losses for acquired loans, as reported in the company's second quarter Form 10-Q. Also contributing to the recovery of loan loss provision in the second quarter of 2018 was a decline in reserve levels for a select portfolio of consumer loans, as these loan balances continued to decline.

in the third quarter of 2018, while provision for (recovery of) loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 was . Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately of gross loans in the quarter. The recovery of loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the correction of an overstatement recorded in the company's year-end 2017 allowance for loan losses for acquired loans, as reported in the company's second quarter Form 10-Q. Also contributing to the recovery of loan loss provision in the second quarter of 2018 was a decline in reserve levels for a select portfolio of consumer loans, as these loan balances continued to decline. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 was $994 thousand and $1.2 million , respectively. The decline in noninterest income quarter to quarter was partially attributable to lower income from fiduciary activities and non-deposit product income recorded for the company's wealth management business as the company transitioned to an outsourced operating platform during the second quarter of 2018 and adjusted to the changes in fee structure. Additionally, secondary market lending fees decreased in the third quarter compared to the second quarter due to lower loan sales volume. These declines were partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts.

and was and , respectively. The decline in noninterest income quarter to quarter was partially attributable to lower income from fiduciary activities and non-deposit product income recorded for the company's wealth management business as the company transitioned to an outsourced operating platform during the second quarter of 2018 and adjusted to the changes in fee structure. Additionally, secondary market lending fees decreased in the third quarter compared to the second quarter due to lower loan sales volume. These declines were partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts. Noninterest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 were $7.5 million and $8.6 million , respectively. In the third quarter of 2018, the company announced initiatives and other anticipated reductions to reduce noninterest expenses. The benefits of these items resulted in reductions in data processing, consulting, and salaries and employee benefits expenses in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 81.3% compared to 91.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

First Nine Months 2018 compared to First Nine Months 2017

Income before income taxes for the first nine months of 2018 was $3.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2017. Results for the first nine months of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp, Inc. since the effective date of the Merger, April 1, 2017 .

compared to for the first nine months of 2017. Results for the first nine months of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp, Inc. since the effective date of the Merger, . Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $32.1 million , on average interest-earning assets of $916.2 million , compared to $23.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 , on average interest-earning assets of $692.4 million . Average interest-earning assets in the first nine months of 2017 included those acquired in the Merger from the effective date of the Merger. Interest income in the first nine months of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $1.4 million , while interest income in the first nine months of 2017 included $860 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.69% and 4.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the nine months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Average interest-earning assets in the first nine months of 2017 included those acquired in the Merger from the effective date of the Merger. Interest income in the first nine months of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the first nine months of 2017 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.69% and 4.50% for the nine months ended and 2017, respectively. Interest expense was $7.0 million and $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.08% and 0.81% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $752.5 million and $582.7 million for the first nine months of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Average interest-bearing liabilities in 2017 included those assumed in the Merger from the effective date of the Merger. Higher funding cost in the 2018 period was primarily due to higher costs of deposits, as noted above.

and for the nine months ended and 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.08% and 0.81% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the first nine months of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Average interest-bearing liabilities in 2017 included those assumed in the Merger from the effective date of the Merger. Higher funding cost in the 2018 period was primarily due to higher costs of deposits, as noted above. Net interest margin was 3.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.44% 1 compared to 3.51% 1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The decline in net interest margin was primarily attributable to increasing cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

compared to 3.72% for the nine months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the nine months ended was 3.44% compared to 3.51% for the nine months ended . The decline in net interest margin was primarily attributable to increasing cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Provision for loan losses was $481 thousand for the first nine months of 2018, while provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2017 was $1.8 million . Provision for loan losses in the 2018 period included the correction of the overstatement, while provision for loan losses in the 2017 period was primarily due to higher reserves for a select portfolio of consumer pools.

for the first nine months of 2018, while provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2017 was . Provision for loan losses in the 2018 period included the correction of the overstatement, while provision for loan losses in the 2017 period was primarily due to higher reserves for a select portfolio of consumer pools. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $3.3 million and $2.9 million , respectively. Noninterest income in the 2018 period included a $352 thousand gain on the discontinuance of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018 .

and 2017 was and , respectively. Noninterest income in the 2018 period included a gain on the discontinuance of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective . Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 were $24.2 million and $18.7 million , respectively. Merger-related expenses were $363 thousand and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and fees incurred in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting in the first nine months of 2018 totaled approximately $1.2 million , all of which were recorded in the first six months of 2018. Efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 85.2% compared to 84.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 .

Third Quarter 2018 compared to Third Quarter 2017

Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2017.

compared to for the third quarter of 2017. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $10.9 million , on average interest-earning assets of $929.1 million , compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 , on average interest-earning assets of $867.9 million . Interest income in the third quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand , while interest income in the third quarter of 2017 included $409 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.69% and 4.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the three months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the third quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the third quarter of 2017 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.69% and 4.40% for the three months ended and 2017, respectively. Interest expense was $2.6 million and $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017, respectively, and the cost of funds was 1.19% and 0.83% for the quarter-over-quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $762.0 million and $715.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

and for the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017, respectively, and the cost of funds was 1.19% and 0.83% for the quarter-over-quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net interest margin was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.62% for the three months ended September 30, 2017 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.40% 1 compared to 3.39% 1 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 .

compared to 3.62% for the three months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended was 3.40% compared to 3.39% for the three months ended . Provision for loan losses was $509 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million . Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately $52.7 million of gross loans in the quarter, while provision in the 2017 period included reserves for a select portfolio of consumer loans, as noted above.

for the third quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2017 was . Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately of gross loans in the quarter, while provision in the 2017 period included reserves for a select portfolio of consumer loans, as noted above. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $994 thousand and $1.0 million , respectively.

and 2017 was and , respectively. Noninterest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 were $7.5 million and $6.7 million , respectively. Merger-related expenses were $141 thousand in the third quarter of 2017, while no merger-related expenses were reported in the third quarter of 2018. Higher noninterest expenses in the 2018 period were primarily due to higher personnel costs (greater number of full-time equivalents) and higher consulting, audit and accounting, and legal fees, due to various regulatory and corporate activities in the 2018 period. Efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 81.3% compared to 76.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2017 .

Balance Sheet

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $847.0 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $758.7 million at December 31, 2017 , an annualized growth rate of over 15%. Excluding the pay-down of approximately $50 million in the first nine months of 2018 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, gross loan growth on an annualized basis was approximately 24%.

at compared to at , an annualized growth rate of over 15%. Excluding the pay-down of approximately in the first nine months of 2018 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, gross loan growth on an annualized basis was approximately 24%. Total assets were $1.03 billion at September 30, 2018 compared to $970.6 million at December 31, 2017 .

at compared to at . Deposits were $809.1 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $761.8 million at December 31, 2017 . Noninterest-bearing accounts comprised 13.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2018 , slightly down from 13.5% at December 31, 2017 .

at compared to at . Noninterest-bearing accounts comprised 13.4% of total deposits at , slightly down from 13.5% at . Shareholders' equity was $116.5 million and $114.6 million at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $7.88 1 and $7.71 1 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 .

and at and , respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was and at and , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of and . Return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, annualized, was 0.42% and 0.20%, respectively, while return on average equity for the same periods, annualized, was 3.61% and 2.03%, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $7.9 million , or 0.77% of total assets, as of September 30, 2018 , compared to $7.0 million , or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018 , and $10.8 million , or 1.12% of total assets, as of December 31, 2017 . Net charge-offs, annualized, to average loans were 0.12% and 0.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

, or 0.77% of total assets, as of , compared to , or 0.71% of total assets, as of , and , or 1.12% of total assets, as of . Net charge-offs, annualized, to average loans were 0.12% and 0.17% for the nine months ended and 2017, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.85%, 0.89%, and 1.00% at September 30, 2018 , June 30, 2018 , and December 31, 2017 , respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on acquired loans. The ratio of allowance for loan losses plus remaining discounts on acquired loans to total gross loans (adding the remaining discounts on acquired loans) was 1.35%1, 1.46%1, and 1.76%1, for the same three periods, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "I believe at our size, $1 billion of assets, we are able to offer all the products needed by our customers and we are agile enough to respond quickly to and customize solutions for them. Our lending opportunities in the greater Richmond area continue to be strong, and we have a pipeline of opportunities in Hampton Roads as we have built a first-class team in that market. Core deposit generation is a significant focus area for us as it is an imperative to support our future growth. Another focus area is expense management. We are beginning to realize the benefits of our previously-announced noninterest expense initiatives, but we have more work to do in this area. I believe the results of closely managing expenses and our growing balance sheet will continue to deliver improving financial results."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one production office, located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regularity climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; and tax and accounting rules, principles, polices and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (1) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,610 $ 9,396 Interest-bearing deposits 15,906 41,971 Certificates of deposit 2,976 3,224 Federal funds sold 197 6,961 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 81,215 77,153 Restricted securities 6,750 5,787 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,287 and $7,770, respectively 846,993 758,726 Loans held for sale 0 1,651 Premises and equipment, net 18,315 17,463 Accrued interest receivable 3,060 3,194 Other real estate owned, net 3,663 4,284 Bank owned life insurance 19,147 18,773 Goodwill 10,374 10,374 Mortgage servicing rights 981 999 Core deposit intangible 2,381 2,991 Other assets 8,872 7,609 Total assets $ 1,027,440 $ 970,556 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 108,602 $ 103,037 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 330,690 299,820 Time deposits 369,836 358,989 Total deposits 809,128 761,846 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,083 9,498 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80,000 70,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 6,889 6,877 Other liabilities 8,793 7,781 Total liabilities 910,893 856,002 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares; outstanding - 13,238,716 and 13,203,605 shares, respectively) (2) 66,194 66,018 Additional paid-in capital 37,276 37,142 Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,006) (1,129) Retained earnings 16,775 13,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,692) (1,156) Total shareholders' equity 116,547 114,554 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,027,440 $ 970,556

(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 10,126 $ 9,745 $ 8,874 Securities: Taxable 498 497 329 Tax-exempt 119 117 116 Federal funds sold 46 51 43 Interest-bearing deposit accounts 64 80 116 Certificates of deposit 17 18 18 Total interest income 10,870 10,508 9,496 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,027 1,796 1,292 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 3 4 5 Subordinated notes 128 128 118 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 441 386 279 Total interest expense 2,599 2,314 1,694 Net interest income 8,271 8,194 7,802 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 509 (348) 1,075 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,762 8,542 6,727 NON-INTEREST INCOME Income from fiduciary activities 151 198 217 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 250 152 238 Non-deposit product income 144 283 105 Interchange fees, net 106 124 101 Other service charges and fees 31 30 40 Secondary market lending income 150 244 157 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 123 124 133 Net gain on disposition of other assets 51 - - Other (12) 9 17 Total non-interest income 994 1,164 1,008 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,022 4,273 3,687 Occupancy 962 882 811 Data processing 556 837 299 Bank franchise tax 178 178 141 Telecommunications 132 131 111 FDIC assessments 151 187 119 Foreclosed property 45 53 45 Consulting 228 345 58 Advertising and marketing 126 153 100 Directors' fees 146 69 135 Audit and accounting 236 240 121 Legal 123 119 9 Merger related - - 141 Core deposit intangible amortization 196 203 227 Net other real estate owned (gains) losses (112) 84 9 Other 543 809 707 Total non-interest expense 7,532 8,563 6,720 Income before income taxes 1,224 1,143 1,015 Income tax expense 198 197 273 Net income $ 1,026 $ 946 $ 742 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.07

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 29,853 $ 21,588 Securities: Taxable 1,392 946 Tax-exempt 356 344 Federal funds sold 171 77 Interest-bearing deposit accounts 242 176 Certificates of deposit 54 55 Total interest income 32,068 23,186 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,427 2,999 Federal funds purchased - 10 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 10 12 Subordinated notes 384 354 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,140 681 Total interest expense 6,961 4,056 Net interest income 25,107 19,130 Provision for loan losses 481 1,833 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,626 17,297 NON-INTEREST INCOME Income from fiduciary activities 596 691 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 538 696 Non-deposit product income 558 300 Interchange fees, net 221 314 Other service charges and fees 91 75 Secondary market lending income 528 358 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 374 341 Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities - 2 Net losses on disposition of other assets (18) - Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan 352 - Other 90 169 Total non-interest income 3,330 2,946 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,407 9,832 Occupancy 2,639 1,943 Data processing 1,941 897 Bank franchise tax 531 359 Telecommunications 369 215 FDIC assessments 521 315 Foreclosed property 110 114 Consulting 957 209 Advertising and marketing 347 227 Directors' fees 382 466 Audit and accounting 839 366 Legal 380 95 Merger related 363 1,126 Core deposit intangible amortization 610 461 Net other real estate owned (gains) losses (169) 102 Other 1,988 1,988 Total non-interest expense 24,215 18,715 Income before income taxes 3,741 1,528 Income tax expense 645 406 Net income $ 3,096 $ 1,122 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.14

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 1,027,440 $ 983,216 $ 994,676 $ 970,556 $ 959,936 Cash, interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 22,713 38,526 63,696 58,328 75,223 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 81,215 74,322 75,434 77,153 71,893 Loans: Mortgage loans on real estate 682,321 644,202 624,424 609,637 594,761 Commercial and industrial 144,118 124,563 129,225 114,093 99,637 Consumer loans 27,920 32,767 37,011 42,566 48,640 Loans receivable 854,359 801,532 790,660 766,296 743,038 Unamortized net deferred loan (fees) costs (79) 24 228 200 1,590 Allowance for loan losses (ALL) (7,287) (7,113) (7,923) (7,770) (4,920) Net loans 846,993 794,443 782,965 758,726 739,708 Loans held for sale - 669 414 1,651 162 Other real estate owned, net 3,663 3,501 2,593 4,284 5,159 Total liabilities $ 910,893 $ 867,492 $ 879,757 $ 856,002 $ 842,148 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 108,602 108,943 124,572 103,037 99,531 Savings and interest-bearing deposits 330,690 296,206 299,216 299,820 297,150 Time deposits 369,836 369,917 373,163 358,989 338,732 Total deposits 809,128 775,066 796,951 761,846 735,413 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,083 7,008 6,551 9,498 17,091 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80,000 70,000 60,000 70,000 75,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 6,889 6,885 6,881 6,877 6,873 Shareholders' equity 116,547 115,724 114,919 114,554 117,788 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Interest income $ 10,870 $ 10,508 $ 10,692 $ 10,514 $ 9,496 $ 32,068 $ 23,186 Interest expense 2,599 2,314 2,048 1,945 1,694 6,961 4,056 Net interest income 8,271 8,194 8,644 8,569 7,802 25,107 19,130 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 509 (348) 320 3,101 1,075 481 1,833 Non-interest income 994 1,164 1,170 733 1,008 3,330 2,946 Non-interest expense 7,532 8,563 8,120 8,204 6,720 24,215 18,715 Income (loss) before taxes 1,224 1,143 1,374 (2,003) 1,015 3,741 1,528 Income tax expense 198 197 250 391 273 645 406 Net income (loss) $ 1,026 $ 946 $ 1,124 $ (2,394) $ 742 $ 3,096 $ 1,122

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Per Share Data Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ (0.18) $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.08 0.07 0.09 (0.18) 0.07 0.24 0.14 Dividends per share - - - 0.04 0.04 - 0.08 Book value per share 8.80 8.75 8.69 8.68 8.93 Tangible book value per share (1) 7.88 7.81 7.74 7.71 7.98 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,238,716 13,226,096 13,223,096 13,203,605 13,193,983 13,238,716 13,193,983 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 13,080,372 13,059,604 13,038,593 13,036,057 10,488,227 13,059,845 8,175,431 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,142,549 13,126,419 13,106,214 13,108,400 10,557,623 13,128,715 8,242,700 Performance Ratios (tax-equivalent basis): Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.66% 4.61% 4.74% 4.69% 4.40% 4.69% 4.50% Cost of funds 1.19% 1.08% 0.95% 0.92% 0.83% 1.08% 0.81% Cost of deposits 1.03% 0.93% 0.83% 0.81% 0.72% 0.93% 0.68% Net interest spread 3.30% 3.37% 3.64% 3.64% 3.43% 3.46% 3.58% Net interest margin (NIM) 3.57% 3.60% 3.83% 3.82% 3.62% 3.67% 3.72% NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments (1) 3.40% 3.34% 3.58% 3.31% 3.39% 3.44% 3.51% Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets 93.45% 92.37% 92.10% 93.30% 94.99% 93.40% 92.17% Return on average assets (annualized) 0.41% 0.38% 0.46% -0.99% 0.32% 0.42% 0.20% Return on average equity (annualized) 3.55% 3.28% 3.92% -8.24% 3.10% 3.61% 2.03% Merger related expense $ - $ - $ 363 $ 850 $ 141 $ 363 $ 1,126 Efficiency ratio 81.3% 91.5% 82.7% 88.2% 76.3% 85.2% 84.8% Average assets 994,209 988,946 982,616 965,246 913,664 980,886 751,266 Average interest-earning assets 929,111 913,486 904,991 900,617 867,853 916,168 692,406 Average interest-bearing liabilities 761,986 747,227 747,813 742,043 715,878 752,518 582,731 Average shareholders' equity 115,454 115,321 114,736 116,171 95,650 114,478 73,827 Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 11.34% 11.77% 11.55% 11.80% 12.27% Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Nonaccrual loans $ 4,204 $ 3,474 $ 6,892 $ 6,496 $ 4,799 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (excludes purchased credit-impaired loans) - - - 48 - Other real estate owned, net 3,663 3,501 2,593 4,284 5,159 Total non-performing assets 7,867 6,975 9,485 10,828 9,958 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 335 462 167 948 397 Net charge-offs to average loans (quarter-to-date annualized) 0.17% 0.23% 0.09% 0.50% 0.22% Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.77% 0.71% 0.95% 1.11% 1.04% Gross loans to total assets 1.82% 81.52% 79.49% 78.95% 77.40% ALL to gross loans 0.85% 0.89% 1.00% 0.00% 0.00% ALL plus acquisition accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans to gross loans (1) 1.35% 1.46% 1.65% 0.00% 0.00%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments Interest income $ 10,870 $ 10,508 $ 10,692 $ 10,514 $ 9,496 $ 32,068 $ 23,186 Add: tax-equivalent yield adjustment for tax-exempt securities (b) 30 31 32 21 60 95 177 Less: accretion of discounts on acquired loans 357 547 503 1,047 409 1,407 860 Interest income, adjusted 10,543 9,992 10,221 9,488 9,147 30,756 22,503 Average interest-earning assets $ 929,111 $ 913,486 $ 904,991 $ 900,617 $ 867,853 $ 916,168 $ 692,406 Yield on interest-earning assets, excluding accretion of discounts on acquired loans (annualized) 4.54% 4.38% 4.52% 4.21% 4.22% 4.48% 4.33% Interest expense $ 2,599 $ 2,314 $ 2,048 $ 1,944 $ 1,694 $ 6,961 $ 4,056 Add: amortization of premium on acquired time deposits 40 42 68 88 103 150 220 Interest expense, adjusted 2,639 2,356 2,116 2,032 1,797 7,111 4,276 Net interest income, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments 7,904 7,637 8,105 7,456 7,350 23,645 18,227 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 761,986 $ 747,227 $ 747,813 $ 742,043 $ 715,878 $ 752,518 $ 582,731 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities, excluding amortization of premium on acquired time deposits (annualized) 1.39% 1.26% 1.13% 1.10% 1.00% 1.26% 0.98% NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments 3.40% 3.34% 3.58% 3.31% 3.39% 3.44% 3.51% ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans Allowance for loan losses $ 7,287 $ 7,113 $ 7,923 $ 7,770 $ 4,920 Add: discounts on acquired loans 4,280 4,655 5,212 5,792 5,375 ALL plus discounts on acquired loans 11,567 11,768 13,135 13,562 10,295 Gross loans + discounts on acquired loans $ 858,560 $ 806,211 $ 796,100 $ 771,459 $ 745,083 ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans 1.35% 1.46% 1.65% 1.76% 1.38% Tangible book value per share Total shareholders' equity $ 116,547 $ 115,724 $ 114,919 $ 114,554 $ 117,788 Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (b) 12,255 12,409 12,570 12,737 12,492 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 104,292 $ 103,316 $ 102,350 $ 101,818 $ 105,297 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,238,716 13,226,096 13,223,096 13,203,605 13,193,983 Tangible book value per share $ 7.88 $ 7.81 $ 7.74 $ 7.71 $ 7.98

(a) Excludes mortgage servicing rights. (b) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% for the 2018 periods and for the three months-ended December 31, 2017 and a 34% federal income tax rate for the other 2017 periods ended presented. (1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans, and tangible book value per share are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes ALL plus discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of gross loans and tangible book value per share are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess asset quality and capital levels, respectively. Management believes that NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, is meaningful because management uses it to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

