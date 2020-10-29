Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2020 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

On August 13, 2020, the company and Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS)  ("Blue Ridge") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger (the "Merger") to create a leading Virginia-based community bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of the company will receive 0.50 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of the company's common stock they own. Upon completion of the Merger, the company's shareholders will own approximately 54% and Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company's stock. The Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from the shareholders of both companies. The company anticipates the Merger will close in the first quarter of 2021.

The company reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $8.1 million or $(0.62) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company reported a net loss of $6.6 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $10.4 million ($9.8 million after tax1), or $0.751 per diluted share, charge for the impairment of goodwill reported in the second quarter of 2020.  For the three months ended September 30, 2020, results included approximately $1.5 million ($1.4 million after tax1), or $0.111 per diluted share, of expenses incurred in connection with the anticipated Merger.

In addition to the goodwill impairment charge and Merger-related expenses, net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included loan loss provision expense of $869 thousand and $5.7 million, respectively. A significant portion of the provision for loan losses in 2020 relates to estimated reserve needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge and $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses, pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million1 compared to $4.1 million1 and $2.8 million1 for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.

The company has actively participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, closing nearly 700 loans totaling $56.8 million and receiving $2.4 million in processing fees. Of the processing fees received, $287 thousand and $532 thousand were recognized in interest income in the third-quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30,  2020, while the remaining fees were deferred and will be recognized over the life of the loans, accelerated for pre-payments.

From the onset of the global pandemic, the company has proactively addressed the needs of its commercial and individual borrowers, modifying loans allowing for the short-term deferral of principal payments or of principal and interest payments. The following table presents the loan balances and number by loan type and the percentage these loans comprise within each loan type for modified loans as of September 30, 2020. Of the following balances, $39.5 million were to borrowers in the hotel/motel industry, $18.6 million were to borrowers in the restaurant and restaurant-related industry, and $9.3 million were to borrowers in the retail industry.





Loan Type

Loan Count

Principal Balance (in thousands)

% of Loan Type




Mortgage loans on real estate:











Residential first mortgages

14

$

2,886

1%




Commercial mortgages (non-owner occupied)

23

47,102

17%




Construction, land and land development

13

22,879

17%




Commercial mortgages (owner occupied)

17

10,520

14%




Residential revolving and junior mortgages

1

257

1%




Commercial and industrial

87

17,575

9%




Consumer

2

8

0%




     Total

157

$

101,227

10%














Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The global pandemic and resulting government mandates have caused tremendous hardships for families and businesses. Last quarter, I stated we'd begin in the last half of the year to gain some clarity into the lasting impact the COVID-19 virus may have on the financial health of our borrowers. Our borrowers have benefited from payment deferrals and, I'm pleased to report, many are back to paying status during the third quarter. Even though there is some improvement, some of our borrowers are still struggling with the extended economic downturn. Our branch lobbies are open at this time, though branch traffic is not at pre-pandemic levels; I believe the virus has accelerated the adoption of digital access. In spite of these difficult times, our employees have supported our customers, grown our loan portfolio and deposit franchise, and driven increased operating profitability. Excluding the effect of the unusual expense items, the company earned $4.5 million1 on a pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision basis, exceeding any levels earned in recent periods."

Operating Results

Third Quarter 2020 compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 included $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses, while the loss before income taxes for the second quarter of 2020 included a $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge, as reported previously.
  • Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $12.1 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.19 billion, compared to $12.0 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.16 billion, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Interest income in the third and second quarters of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $97 thousand and $93 thousand, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.03% and 4.17% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 were negatively affected by lower yields on loans originated or renewed at lower rates. PPP loans, which the company began originating early in the second quarter of 2020, had a negative 4 and 3 basis point effect on loan yields in the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Partially offsetting the decline in yield were higher average balances of gross loans in the third quarter of 2020 of $31.8 million.
  • Interest expense was $2.7 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and cost of funds was 0.96% and 1.12% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $925.8 million and $914.8 million for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Cost of deposits was 0.82% for the third quarter of 2020, down 15 basis points from 0.97% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.14% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in NIM was primarily attributable to lower cost of funds, including higher average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances, partially offset by lower yields on interest-earning assets.
  • Provision for loan losses was $869 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 provision expense was primarily attributable to specific reserves on loans to borrowers adversely effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the second quarter of 2020 provision amount, approximately $1.4 million was attributable to qualitative loss factors to provide for losses estimated to have been incurred as of June 30, 2020, as a result of challenges certain borrowers are facing due to the pandemic.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $2.3 million and $2.2 million, respectively. Secondary market sales and servicing income increased $351 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in the demand for purchase money and refinance mortgages and a positive fair market value adjustment to the company's mortgage servicing rights asset. In addition, wealth management fee income increased $122 thousand on a sequential quarter basis. Partially offsetting these increases was lower referral fee income of $410 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. As previously reported, the company earns referral fees for referring loan customers to a third-party financial institution to execute interest rate swaps.
  • Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $8.6 million and $17.5 million, respectively. The third quarter of 2020 included $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses compared to none for the second quarter of 2020, while the second quarter of 2020 included a $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge, as previously reported. The company's efficiency ratio was 74.1% and 156.7% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio excluding Merger-related expenses and the goodwill impairment charge was 61.6%1 and 63.6%1 for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively.
  • Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $655 thousand, reflective of a 30.5% effective income tax rate, while income tax benefit for the second quarter of 2020 was $217 thousand, reflective of a 2.6% effective income tax rate. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was higher than the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% primarily as a result of nondeductible Merger-related expenses. The income tax benefit in the second quarter of 2020 was a result of income tax expense before the goodwill impairment charge, offset by an income tax benefit (reversal of a deferred tax liability) of $590 thousand related to a portion of the goodwill.

Year-to-date 2020 compared to Year-to-date 2019

  • Loss before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.3 million compared to income before income taxes of $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The loss before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $36.3 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.14 billion, compared to $37.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion. Interest income in the first nine months of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $381 thousand, while interest income in the first nine months of 2019 included $993 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.24% and 4.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The lower yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2020 period was primarily due to lower yields on loans originated during the period, the repricing of variable rate loans, the addition of lower yielding PPP loans, which had a negative 3 basis point effect on yield, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 8 basis point effect on yield. Partially offsetting these negative effects were higher average balances of gross loans in the 2020 period of $90.9 million.
  • Interest expense was $9.3 million and $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.16% and 1.55% for the respective periods. Average balances of noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $50.0 million for the 2020 period from the 2019 period. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $904.2 million and $854.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • NIM was 3.15% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 3.39% for the same period of 2019. Lower NIM in the 2020 period was primarily due to lower yields on average interest-earning assets, primarily loans, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by lower cost of funds.
  • Provision for loan losses was $5.7 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $871 thousand for the same period of 2019. Provision for loan losses in the 2020 period was primarily attributable to qualitative loss factors for increases in state unemployment rates, including Virginia, and for losses estimated to have been incurred as of September 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gross loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of approximately $71.9 million, and higher specific reserves on impaired loans. The company recorded no provision for loan losses for PPP loans due to the U.S. government guarantee.
  • Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $5.9 million and $3.6 million, respectively. The 2020 period included higher secondary market sales and servicing income of $1.4 million and $1.1 million of referral fee income, while the 2019 period included no income from such activities.
  • Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $33.4 million and $22.7 million, respectively. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $10.4 million and Merger-related expenses of $1.5 million incurred in the 2020 period, noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million on a comparative period basis. Decreases in certain noninterest expenses in the 2020 period were primarily attributable to reduced headcount and occupancy costs, resulting from temporary and permanent branch closures, and overall general expense control.
  • Income tax expense for the first nine months of 2020 was $378 thousand, reflective of a 6.0% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the first nine months of 2019 was $1.2 million, reflective of an 18.9% effective income tax rate. Income tax expense for the first nine months of 2020 includes the result of income tax expense before the goodwill impairment charge, offset by the related deferred tax benefit, and the effect of nondeductible Merger-related expenses, as noted previously.

Third Quarter 2020 compared to Third Quarter 2019

  • Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million compared to income before income taxes of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 includes $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses.
  • Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $12.1 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.19 billion, compared to $12.8 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Interest income in the third quarter of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $97 thousand, while interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included $357 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.03% and 4.87% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 were negatively affected by lower yields on loans originated, including PPP loans, in 2020, the repricing of variable rate loans, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 10 basis point effect.
  • Interest expense was $2.7 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 0.96% and 1.52% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $925.8 million and $851.4 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cost of deposits was 0.82% for the third quarter of 2020, down 58 basis points from 1.40% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • NIM was 3.14% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in NIM was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans, partially offset by lower cost of funds.
  • Provision for loan losses was $869 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $2.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Higher noninterest income in the 2020 period was primarily due to higher secondary market sales and servicing income of $789 thousand and higher wealth management fee income of $165 thousand.
  • Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $8.6 million and $7.4 million, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio was 74.1% and 72.8% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio, excluding the $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses incurred in the 2020 period, was 61.6%1 and 72.8%1 for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $655 thousand, reflective of a 30.5% effective income tax rate, due to the reasons noted previously. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $448 thousand, reflective of an 19.6% effective income tax rate.

Balance Sheet        

  • Total assets were $1.25 billion and $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
  • Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $916.6 million at December 31, 2019, a $125.1 million increase, including $56.8 million of PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, net loan growth for the first nine months of 2020 was $68.3 million, an annualized rate of approximately 10%.
  • Deposits were $1.03 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $910.4 million at December 31, 2019, a $117.2 million increase, including an increase of $52.9 million of noninterest-bearing demand account balances. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 18.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, an increase from 15.2% and 13.6% at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
  • Shareholders' equity was $121.4 million and $126.2 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, a decrease of $4.8 million. The decrease in shareholders' equity in the 2020 period was primarily attributable to a year-to-date net loss of $6.6 million, partially offset by net unrealized gains of approximately $1.1 million on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $9.041 and $8.641 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
  • The company made no purchases of its common stock outstanding in the first nine months of 2020, pursuant to a share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
  • Annualized return (loss) on average assets for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019 was 0.48%, (2.64)%, and 0.66%, respectively, while annualized return (loss) on average shareholders' equity for the same periods was 4.95%, (25.40)%, and 5.97%, respectively. Excluding the $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses reported in the third quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 0.93%1 and 9.64%1, respectively. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $10.4 million incurred in the second quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 0.54%1 and 5.18%1, respectively. 

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets were $18.3 million, or 1.46% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.56% of total assets, as of December 31, 2019, and $9.4 million, or 0.84% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to $12.7 million of higher balances of nonaccrual loans to borrowers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 1.22%, 0.82%, and 0.80% at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Due to the full U.S. government guarantee on PPP loans, the company has recorded no allowance for loan losses for $56.8 million of PPP loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans from the denominator of the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross results in a ratio of 1.29%1 as of September 30, 2020. Further, the company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the company's 2017 merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc., which were $1.5 million, $1.9 million, and $2.9 million as of September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30 2019, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "The recent up-tick in virus cases and the stalling of further government actions to support the economy could further impact our borrowers' ability to satisfy their loans. These factors and the low interest rate environment expected for several years puts pressure on banks, such as ours. We believe the ensuing combination with Blue Ridge, positioning us with a larger balance sheet and a more diversified revenue base, should be to our advantage."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 18 banking offices, located throughout the greater Richmond region of Virginia, the Northern Neck region of Virginia, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential adverse effect on economic conditions, and the company's employees, customers, loan losses, and financial performance; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the ability to close the Merger on the expected terms and schedule; difficulties, delays and unforeseen costs in completing the Merger and in integrating the company's and Blue Ridge's businesses; the ability to realize cost savings and other benefits of the Merger; business disruption during the pendency of or following the Merger; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or [email protected].

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.                     

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










(unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019 (1)

ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

9,324

$

6,096

Interest-earning deposits

50,069


34,358

Federal funds sold

152


1,359

Certificates of deposit

1,266


2,754

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

87,853


99,454

Restricted securities

5,022


5,706

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,899 and $7,562, respectively

1,041,711


916,628

Loans held for sale

2,687


1,231

Premises and equipment, net

17,859


20,141

Accrued interest receivable

4,664


3,035

Other real estate owned, net

1,113


1,916

Bank owned life insurance

20,103


19,752

Goodwill




10,374

Mortgage servicing rights

845


935

Core deposit intangible

1,094


1,518

Other assets

7,820


6,666

Total assets

$

1,251,582

$

1,131,923









LIABILITIES







Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

190,843

$

137,933

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

424,001


382,607

Time deposits

412,837


389,900

Total deposits

1,027,681


910,440









Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,117


6,525

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

25,000


45,000

Federal Reserve Bank advances

32,637



Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

31,083


31,001

Other liabilities

12,635


12,772

Total liabilities

1,130,153


1,005,738









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares; outstanding - 13,342,104 and 13,261,801 shares, respectively) (2)

66,711


66,309

Additional paid-in capital

36,816


36,658

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(1,326)


(1,525)

Retained earnings

18,012


24,660

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

1,216


83

Total shareholders' equity

121,429


126,185

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,251,582

$

1,131,923


(1)

Derived from audited December 31, 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees

$

11,371

$

11,290

$

11,930

Securities:











Taxable

596


573


553

Tax-exempt

88


89


113

Federal funds sold







6

Interest-earning deposit accounts

6


8


145

Certificates of deposit

9


14


18

Total interest income

12,070


11,974


12,765













INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

2,104


2,411


3,123

Securities sold under repurchase agreements




1


4

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

510


510


142

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

50


90


465

Federal Reserve Bank advances

29


20



Total interest expense

2,693


3,032


3,734

Net interest income

9,377


8,942


9,031

Provision for loan losses

869


2,027


495

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,508


6,915


8,536













NONINTEREST INCOME











Trust management

220


203


201

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

155


137


243

Wealth management

350


228


185

Interchange fees, net

149


130


108

Other service charges and fees

33


28


32

Secondary market sales and servicing

1,082


731


293

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

117


116


122

Net gains on sales and calls of available-for-sale securities




3


1

Net gains on disposition of other assets

12


1



Net gains on rabbi trust assets

74


114



Referral fees

86


496



Other

8


7


15

Total noninterest income

2,286


2,194


1,200













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

3,801


3,839


3,666

Occupancy

700


705


805

Data processing

491


498


541

Bank franchise tax

256


257


209

Telecommunications and other technology

396


371


258

FDIC assessments

262


147


(7)

Foreclosed property

22


28


48

Consulting

54


70


156

Advertising and marketing

47


26


124

Directors' fees

187


188


148

Audit and accounting

92


170


193

Legal

(210)


154


20

Core deposit intangible amortization

134


142


164

Net other real estate owned losses

176


81


375

Goodwill impairment




10,374



Merger-related

1,456






Other

782


403


747

Total noninterest expense

8,646


17,453


7,447

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,148


(8,344)


2,289

Income tax expense (benefit)

655


(217)


448

Net income (loss)

$

1,493

$

(8,127)

$

1,841

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.11

$

(0.62)

$

0.14

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)




For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

INTEREST INCOME







Loans, including fees

$

34,013

$

34,849

Securities:







Taxable

1,821


1,725

Tax-exempt

270


327

Federal funds sold

2


31

Interest-earning deposit accounts

119


432

Certificates of deposit

37


57

Total interest income

36,262


37,421









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

7,364


9,019

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

3


11

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

1,531


417

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

374


1,784

Federal Reserve Bank advances

49



Total interest expense

9,321


11,231

Net interest income

26,941


26,190

Provision for loan losses

5,673


871

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,268


25,319









NONINTEREST INCOME







Trust management

615


621

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

529


727

Wealth management

824


654

Interchange fees, net

378


330

Other service charges and fees

94


88

Secondary market sales and servicing

2,015


632

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

351


362

Net gains (losses) on sales and calls of available-for-sale securities

29


(1)

Net gains (losses) on disposition of other assets

5


(2)

Net (losses) gains on rabbi trust assets

(76)


130

Referral fees

1,052



Other

54


44

Total noninterest income

5,870


3,585









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

11,267


11,532

Occupancy

2,156


2,510

Data processing

1,526


1,738

Bank franchise tax

770


655

Telecommunications and other technology

1,176


727

FDIC assessments

557


371

Foreclosed property

58


110

Consulting

195


418

Advertising and marketing

140


300

Directors' fees

568


525

Audit and accounting

402


586

Legal

135


130

Core deposit intangible amortization

425


517

Net other real estate owned losses

256


441

Goodwill impairment

10,374



Merger-related

1,456



Other

1,947


2,108

Total noninterest expense

33,408


22,668

(Loss) income before income taxes

(6,270)


6,236

Income tax expense

378


1,180

Net (loss) income

$

(6,648)

$

5,056

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.51)

$

0.39

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)























































As of and for the


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data























Total assets

$

1,251,582

$

1,238,226

$

1,183,553

$

1,131,923

$

1,112,219




Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

59,545


39,912


56,006


41,813


31,405




Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

87,853


92,560


94,618


99,454


80,748




Loans:























Mortgage loans on real estate

806,283


798,109


762,404


730,788


731,280




Commercial and industrial

187,219


193,740


198,278


181,730


186,281




Paycheck Protection Program

56,788


55,496













Consumer

6,443


7,855


9,846


11,985


14,471




Loans receivable

1,056,733


1,055,200


970,528


924,503


932,032




Unamortized net deferred loan fees

(2,123)


(2,345)


(333)


(313)


(269)




Allowance for loan losses (ALL)

(12,899)


(12,007)


(10,172)


(7,562)


(7,495)




Net loans

1,041,711


1,040,848


960,023


916,628


924,268




Loans held for sale

2,687


2,521


747


1,231


268




Other real estate owned, net

1,113


1,903


1,679


1,916


2,178





























Total liabilities

$

1,130,153

$

1,118,536

$

1,056,151

$

1,005,738

$

987,362




Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

190,843


185,201


136,437


137,933


124,670




Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

424,001


413,025


394,637


382,607


372,404




Time deposits

412,837


408,672


433,393


389,900


396,614




Total deposits

1,027,681


1,006,898


964,467


910,440


893,688




Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,117


1,035


3,284


6,525


6,323




Federal Home Loan Bank advances

25,000


35,000


45,000


45,000


68,000




Federal Reserve Bank advances

32,637


33,160













Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

31,083


31,056


31,029


31,001


6,906





























Shareholders' equity

121,429


119,690


127,402


126,185


124,857





























Interest income

$

12,070

$

11,974

$

12,218

$

12,997

$

12,765

$

50,418

Interest expense

2,693


3,032


3,596


3,854


3,734


15,085

Net interest income

9,377


8,942


8,622


9,143


9,031


35,333

Provision for loan losses

869


2,027


2,777


311


495


1,182

Noninterest income

2,286


2,194


1,391


1,373


1,200


4,958

Noninterest expense

8,646


17,453


7,308


7,734


7,447


30,402

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,148


(8,344)


(72)


2,471


2,289


8,707

Income tax expense (benefit)

655


(217)


(58)


469


448


1,649

Net income (loss)

$

1,493

$

(8,127)

$

(14)

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

7,058

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)





















































As of and for the


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.11

$

(0.62)

$



$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.54

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.11


(0.62)





0.15


0.14


0.54

Book value per share

9.10


8.98


9.55


9.51


9.36




Tangible book value per share (1)

9.04


8.90


8.69


8.64


8.49




Shares outstanding at end of period

13,342,104


13,334,049


13,346,789


13,261,801


13,334,302




Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

13,090,035


13,080,689


13,056,576


13,071,708


13,077,600


13,053,080

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

13,137,990


13,080,689


13,056,576


13,145,522


13,132,459


13,111,853

























Performance Measures and Other Metrics (tax-equivalent basis):























Yield on average interest-earning assets

4.03

%

4.17

%

4.56

%

4.87

%

4.87

%

4.85

%

Accretion of discounts on acquired loans

$

97

$

93

$

189

$

929

$

357

$

1,922

Cost of funds

0.96

%

1.12

%

1.44

%

1.54

%

1.52

%

1.55

%

Cost of deposits

0.82

%

0.97

%

1.24

%

1.34

%

1.40

%

1.37

%

Net interest spread

2.88

%

2.83

%

2.90

%

3.09

%

3.13

%

3.09

%

Net interest margin (NIM)

3.14

%

3.11

%

3.22

%

3.43

%

3.45

%

3.40

%

Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets

95.6

%

94.1

%

94.4

%

94.2

%

94.0

%

94.0

%

Return (loss) on average assets (annualized)

0.48

%

-2.64

%

0.00

%

0.71

%

0.66

%

0.64

%

Operating return on average assets (annualized) (1)

0.93

%

0.54

%

0.00

%

0.71

%

0.66

%

0.64

%

Return (loss) on average equity (annualized)

4.95

%

-25.40

%

-0.04

%

6.39

%

5.97

%

5.79

%

Operating return (loss) on average equity (annualized) (1)

9.64

%

5.18

%

-0.04

%

6.39

%

5.97

%

5.79

%

Efficiency ratio

74.1

%

156.7

%

73.0

%

73.5

%

72.8

%

75.5

%

Operating efficiency ratio (1)

61.6

%

63.6

%

73.0

%

73.5

%

72.8

%

75.5

%

Average assets

$

1,246,989

$

1,230,249

$

1,143,879

$

1,126,663

$

1,109,986

$

1,107,670

Average interest-earning assets

1,192,670


1,158,248


1,079,351


1,061,227


1,043,243


1,041,622

Average interest-bearing liabilities

925,812


914,832


871,597


860,421


851,392


855,703

Average shareholders' equity

120,570


127,960


126,955


125,285


123,399


121,859

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.7

%

9.7

%

10.8

%

11.1

%

11.2

%



Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets (1)

9.6

%

9.6

%

9.9

%

10.2

%

10.3

%




























Asset Quality Data and Ratios:























Nonaccrual loans

$

17,198

$

12,279

$

5,441

$

4,476

$

7,194




Other real estate owned, net

1,113


1,903


1,679


1,916


2,178




Total nonperforming assets

18,311


14,182


7,120


6,392


9,372




Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(23)


193


166


245


478


1,522

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

-0.01

%

0.08

%

0.07

%

0.11

%

0.21

%

0.17

%

Total nonperforming assets to total assets

1.46

%

1.15

%

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.84

%



Gross loans to total assets

84.3

%

85.0

%

82.0

%

81.6

%

83.8

%



ALL to gross loans

1.22

%

1.14

%

1.05

%

0.82

%

0.80

%



ALL to gross loans, excluding PPP loans (1)

1.29

%

1.20

%

1.05

%

0.82

%

0.80

%



Discounts on acquired loans

$

1,523

$

1,640

$

1,750

$

1,935

$

2,886






(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)














































As of and for the


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)























Tangible book value per share























Total shareholders' equity

$

121,429

$

119,690

$

127,402

$

126,185

$

124,857




Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)

864


970


11,456


11,573


11,697




Tangible shareholders' equity

$

120,565

$

118,720

$

115,946

$

114,612

$

113,160




Shares outstanding at end of period

13,342,104


13,334,049


13,346,789


13,261,801


13,334,302




Tangible book value per share

$

9.04

$

8.90

$

8.69

$

8.64

$

8.49





























Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets























Total assets

$

1,251,582

$

1,238,226

$

1,183,553

$

1,131,923

$

1,112,219




Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)

864


970


11,456


11,573


11,697




Tangible total assets

$

1,250,718

$

1,237,256

$

1,172,097

$

1,120,350

$

1,100,522




Tangible shareholders' equity

$

120,565

$

118,720

$

115,946

$

114,612

$

113,160




Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets

9.6

%

9.6

%

9.9

%

10.2

%

10.3

%




























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans























Gross loans

$

1,054,610

$

1,052,855

$

970,195

$

924,190

$

931,763




Less:  PPP loans

56,788


55,496













Gross loans excluding PPP loans

$

997,822

$

997,359

$

970,195

$

924,190

$

931,763




Allowance for loan losses

$

12,899

$

12,007

$

12,007

$

7,562

$

7,495




Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans

1.29

%

1.20

%

1.05

%

0.82

%

0.80

%




























Select noninterest expenses, after-tax basis (ATB)























Goodwill impairment

$



$

10,374

$



$



$



$


Goodwill impairment, ATB (b)(c)




9,784












Merger-related expenses (MRE)

1,456















MRE, ATB (b)(d)

1,412















Weighted average shares outstanding year-to-date, diluted

13,075,761


13,068,598

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Goodwill impairment and MRE, ATB effect on earnings (loss) per diluted share

$

(0.11)

$

(0.75)

$



$



$



$



























Operating return on average assets (annualized)























Net income (loss)

$

1,493

$

(8,127)

$

(14)

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

7,058

Add: Goodwill impairment, ATB




9,784












Add: MRE, ATB

1,412















Operating net income (loss)

$

2,905

$

1,657

$

(14)

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

7,058

Average assets

$

1,246,989

$

1,230,249

$

1,143,879

$

1,126,663

$

1,109,986

$

1,107,670

Operating return on average assets (annualized)

0.93

%

0.54

%

0.00

%

0.71

%

0.66

%

0.64

%

























Operating return (loss) on average equity (annualized)























Net income (loss)

$

1,493

$

(8,127)

$

(14)

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

7,058

Add: Goodwill impairment, ATB




9,784












Add: MRE, ATB

1,412















Operating net income (loss)

$

2,905

$

1,657

$

(14)

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

7,058

Average shareholders' equity

$

120,570

$

127,960

$

126,955

$

125,285

$

123,399

$

121,859

Operating return (loss) on average equity (annualized)

9.64

%

5.18

%

-0.04

%

6.39

%

5.97

%

5.79

%

























Operating efficiency ratio























Total noninterest expense

$

8,646

$

17,453

$

7,308

$

7,734

$

7,447

$

30,402

Less: Goodwill impairment




10,374












Less: MRE

1,456















Operating noninterest expense

7,190


7,079


7,308


7,734


7,447


30,402

Net interest income

9,377


8,942


8,622


9,143


9,031


35,333

Noninterest income

2,286


2,194


1,391


1,373


1,200


4,958

Operating efficiency ratio

61.6

%

63.6

%

73.0

%

73.5

%

72.8

%

75.5

%

























Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income, excluding goodwill impairment and MRE























Net income (loss)

$

1,493

$

(8,127)

$

(14)

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

7,058

Add: Income tax expense (benefit)

655


(217)


(58)


469


448


1,649

Add: Provision for loan losses

869


2,027


2,777


311


495


1,182

Add: Goodwill impairment




10,374












Add: MRE

1,456















Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income, excluding goodwill impairment and MRE

$

4,473

$

4,057

$

2,705

$

2,782

$

2,784

$

9,889

(a)  Excludes mortgage servicing rights.

(b)  Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(c)  $7.6 million of the $10.4 million goodwill charged-off in the second quarter of 2020 originated as a result of the company's tax-free merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. in 2017 and is nondeductible for federal income tax purposes. The remaining $2.8 million of goodwill originated from branch acquisitions from 1994-2000, the basis of which had been fully amortized for income tax purposes, resulting in a deferred tax liability. Due to the goodwill impairment charge, the company recorded an income tax benefit (and reversal of the deferred tax liability) of approximately $590 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

(d)  Of the $1,456 thousand of Merger-related expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2020, the company has determined, at this time, that $1,246 thousand is nondeductible for federal income tax purposes.



(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. Tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratio, allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes tangible book value per share and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratios are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess capital levels. Management believes the ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, is meaningful because management uses it to assess allowance levels excluding the impact of PPP loans which carry no allowance for loan losses due to the full U.S. government guarantee. Management believes that select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratios, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income, excluding goodwill impairment and Merger-related expenses are meaningful because management uses them to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

