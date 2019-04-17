Bay Materials Announces Zendura® Product Registration in Brazil

FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Materials LLC, the industry leader in high performance thermoformable materials for orthodontic clear aligner therapy, today announced that its popular Zendura® FLX and standard Zendura materials are now registered with Brazil's ANVISA regulatory system, allowing them to be imported into Brazil.

Clear aligner therapy (CAT) continues to grow rapidly worldwide, and access to clinicians, dental and orthodontic labs and aligner producers in Brazil adds a significant new market for Bay Materials. Brazil has the largest population and economy within Latin America, with an estimated market size for orthodontic products of over $110 million.

Bay Materials already has a backlog of orders from Brazilian customers for both its new and innovative aligner material, Zendura FLX, and its standard Zendura, used for retainers and aligners, as well as special positioning appliances like attachment templates and bite guards.

"The Latin American orthodontic market provides excellent growth opportunities for Bay Materials," said Ray Stewart, PhD, CEO and founder of Bay Materials. "Zendura FLX and our standard Zendura enable our customers to fabricate first-in-class aligners and post-treatment retainers, giving them an important competitive advantage."

Engineered by a team of world class material scientists to provide the optimum balance of rigidity, elasticity and clarity necessary to provide a superior-performing orthodontic appliance, Zendura has led the fast-growing market for orthodontic thermoplastic materials since its introduction in 2011. Zendura FLX was introduced in mid-2018, and already is recognized for its exceptional patient comfort and tooth-moving properties.

About Bay Materials

Bay Materials, founded in 2000, is a Silicon Valley-based polymer materials company engaged in manufacturing and marketing advanced materials for the orthodontic industry. Its Zendura brand of material is widely regarded as the best commercially available clear thermoplastic material for fabricating orthodontic clear aligners and post-treatment retainers.

Bay Materials also provides materials-intensive product development services for select companies. For more information on Bay Materials, visit the Bay Materials website at www.baymaterials.com. For more information on Zendura products, visit the Zendura Dental website at www.zenduradental.com.

