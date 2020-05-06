Bay Path University Gives Women in Foodservice, Hospitality, Retail, and Travel the Opportunity to Earn the Credits They Deserve

LONGMEADOW, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As women continue to experience the devastating impact of unemployment due to COVID-19, representing 58.8% of all lost jobs1 in March, the foodservice, hospitality, retail and travel industries have been some of the hardest hit. Further delivering on its mission of empowering women, at a time when many are forced to reimagine their lives, Bay Path University is offering a free three-credit online undergraduate college course. The course, Fundamentals of Digital Literacy, will help women expand their digital technology skill set and be better prepared for the workforce of the future. The course is offered through The American Women's College, Bay Path University's fully online division designed to fit busy women's lives.

"We hope this free course inspires women to look to a better future through education at a time when they are experiencing such uncertainty," said Carol Leary, president of Bay Path University. "This is our way to offer women an opportunity to discover the benefits of online learning. We have deep experience serving women in a proven college format resulting in a graduation rate that is 20% higher than other adult-serving online programs," said Leary.

The Digital Literacy course is a six-week, three-credit course offered in June and August of 2020 based on registration order. Students will examine best practices for utilizing social media and digital communication tools in the workplace. In addition, they will learn practical skills for a digital world and gain an increasing awareness of the risks of digital communication essential in all fields. By mastering the fundamentals of computing technology and demonstrating digital literacy, women who complete the course will have developed the computer skills needed to thrive in a 21st-century workforce that is continually changing.

Leaders in The Women in Travel and Hospitality (WITH) and Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) organizations are excited to share this free course opportunity with those employees impacted. The course offering is not exclusive to these groups however, and any woman in sectors affected by COVID-19 are welcome to enroll in the free college course.

"At a time when the retail industry has been dramatically impacted, it is refreshing to see Bay Path University, an institution dedicated to advancing the lives of women, provide an opportunity for women in our industry to gain a valuable skillset and college credits," said Melissa Campanelli and Jen DiPasquale co-founders of the Women in Retail Leadership Circle.

Unlike other online degree programs, students enrolled in classes through The American Women's College at Bay Path University are able to get immediate feedback on individual academic performance. They also get the support they need to excel in the program, such as coaching, counseling, virtual learning communities, and social networking. The courses are designed to help provide the flexibility women need to engage in their studies, while still balancing their daily lives, jobs and families.

As a result of the innovative approach to learning experienced through The American Women's College, women successfully earn degrees at remarkable rates compared to national averages. The model has been widely recognized by industry experts, the federal government, and granting agencies since its inception in 2013. Most recently, The American Women's College was awarded a $1.6 million grant from the Strada Education Network to use its unique model to close the digital literacy gap for women.

For more information and to register for this free course starting as early as June, please visit www.baypath.edu/baypathworks .

About Bay Path University

Bay Path University was founded in 1897. With locations in Longmeadow (main), East Longmeadow (Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center), Springfield (MA), Sturbridge (MA), and Concord (MA), Bay Path's innovative program offerings include traditional undergraduate degrees for women, The American Women's College on-ground and online, the first all-women, all-online accredited bachelor's degree programs in the country; over 30 graduate programs for women and men, including doctorate degrees; and Strategic Alliances, offering customized professional development courses for individuals and organizations for lifelong learning. Bay Path's goal is to give students confidence in the fundamentals of their chosen field, the curiosity to question the ordinary, the leadership to show initiative, and the desire to make a difference.

1 Institute For Women's Policy Research, Quick Figures, April 2020

Contact Information:

Karen Woods

[email protected]

(413) 565-1778

SOURCE Bay Path University