Bay View Analytics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Conferences on Online Learning Research

Bay View Analytics will present the most recent survey results on awareness and adoption of open educational resources Tweet this

"We're happy to be able to share our OER research, compiling over a decade of survey results, at these upcoming Fall conferences. Our results show the growing role of OER in K-12 and higher education over the years and into the future, as well as the impact of the transition to online teaching during the pandemic," noted Dr. Julia Seaman, Research Director.

Additional information on the presentations is available on the Bay View Analytics conference page. The most recent and prior reports supporting these presentations on open educational resources are available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/oer.html and those covering distance learning at www.bayviewanalytics.com/faculty.html.

About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information.

SOURCE Bay View Analytics

Related Links

http://www.onlinelearningsurvey.com

