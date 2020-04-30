Bayard partners with Aliro to promote their unique talent-matching services at no cost

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard is proud to announce that we will be partnering with Aliro, a leading human resources technology company, to help promote their unique talent-matching services to employers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York at no cost for the next 90 days.

Aliro's program aims to help employees displaced by mandated business closures to find new opportunities in growing fields. The company's platform will be accessible for free for 90 days and will facilitate hiring in industries such as health care and logistics, which are being required to rapidly scale up in order to provide essential services.

Aliro's software is well-positioned to help match prospective employees to essential businesses. It will assist by leveraging referrals through established employee connections and helping employers rediscover talent already in their networks – resulting in the best match for each open position. The platform is fully customizable, allowing employers to search for and attract candidates for any role, be they salaried, hourly, full-time, part-time, or contract-based.

This offering will lessen the pandemic's economic impact while allowing employers in the aforementioned states to hire additional team members. Aliro's course of action will also assist companies interested in assisting with employee outplacement, organizations seeking volunteers, and those who are unemployed or underemployed.

"We are proud to be able to step up to do what we can to help people come together," said Aliro CEO Robert Archibald. "I believe our world-class talent-matching platform will be an incredible resource for those in need of a new opportunity. Aliro's focus is helping talent meet its match, and we will continue to help people find the best match, both during and after this crisis."

Bayard's Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Halperin, welcomed the partnership, saying, "Amidst the economic repercussions of this pandemic, this program is a crucial step in the right direction, and we are thrilled to be a part of it".

It is the hope of both Bayard and Aliro that this program will also aid in economic recovery by expediting the hiring process as quarantine is gradually lifted.

ABOUT BAYARD

Bayard is a full-service digital Advertising Agency with a focus and expertise in recruitment marketing and employer branding. We are an agency with 90 plus years of growth and plan to continue to focus our energy where it belongs — helping great companies find great people without ever losing sight of good customer service. Our capabilities include Digital Strategy, Employer Branding, Creative Execution, Technology Consulting, Social Media Strategy & Execution, Metrics & Analytics, and RPO.

CONTACT:

Zachery Tweddell

Senior Director, Marketing & Employer Brand

[email protected]

1430 Broadway, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10018

212.228.9400 x241

SOURCE Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bayardad.com

