BayCare Health Care Navigators Offer Free Assistance

"Affordable health insurance is essential to improving the health of any community," said Keri Eisenbeis, director of Government Relations and Community Outreach for BayCare. "A lot of people are receiving care who didn't have access to it before the Affordable Care Act. More than 1.7 million Floridians currently receive coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Some people may be uncertain about whether the Marketplace still exists after various efforts by Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. We can assure our communities that the Marketplace is still here and will be open for business on Nov. 1."

Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2019, if people are enrolled and premiums are paid by Dec. 15. BayCare Health Care Navigators are available to offer free, one-on-one assistance to help anyone understand their options and enroll in a plan. They are trained to provide unbiased information in a culturally competent manner to consumers about health insurance, the Health Insurance Marketplace, qualified health plans and public programs, including Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Services are available year round to anyone seeking affordable health care in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties.

In addition, BayCare Health Care Navigators will be on site for an Enrollment Event (NAV Labs) where the public can just walk in or call 1-855-404-3334 to make an appointment:

Nov. 24 – Morton Plant Hospital, Tuttle Room A – C, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Morton Plant Hospital, Tuttle Room A – C, – Dec. 8 – Morton Plant North Bay , Bekesh Conference Room, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), approximately 11.8 million consumers selected or were automatically re-enrolled in an Exchange plan for 2018 coverage. Compared to prior years, the 2018 open enrollment was the agency's most cost effective and successful experience for HealthCare.gov consumers to date.

More than 1.7 million Floridians currently receive coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Despite reports that some areas of the country may not have any health plans available, all the counties represented within the marketplace have health plan options ready for purchase for 2019.

Financial help is available for most marketplace consumers. Surveys show that many of the remaining uninsured believe that they cannot afford coverage but have not explored their options. Yet, nearly 85 percent of marketplace enrollees are eligible for tax credits to lower their premiums, and 57 percent get additional help to reduce co-pays and deductibles. The government estimates that many of the 28 million remaining uninsured could be eligible for this help.

To reach a BayCare Health Care Navigator, please call (855) 404-3334.

