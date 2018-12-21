BayCare Hospitals Go Mobile with Wayfinding

"Our patients and visitors have told us they want better ways to navigate through our hospitals. BayCare Compass gives them the ability to find their way in our hospitals right in the palm of their hand," said Tim Thompson, senior vice president, information services and chief information officer, BayCare.

Using a smart phone or tablet and available for free download on the Apple App store or Google Play, BayCare Compass features:

Detailed maps of publicly available hospital floors

Directory of publicly available departments and clinics

Real-time location

Points of interest around the hospital

Driving and parking directions

"With BayCare Compass we can engage patients and visitors before they ever leave home," said Thompson. The app offers a parking planner and can provide the option to save the car's location. Upon arrival at a BayCare hospital campus, the app automatically populates with that specific location. A Spanish-language version is expected to be available in early 2019.

All hospital guest services staff are trained on BayCare Compass to assist patients or visitors and a desktop application gives users the opportunity to print out directions before leaving home.

BayCare Compass is powered by Connexient, whose MediNavTM solution has been deployed at major health systems across the country to provide indoor mapping, navigation and location-based services.

BayCare Compass is just one of a series of technology-based solutions BayCare is using to enhance care and improve access. The solutions include:

HealthNav , a free mobile app that can help guide people with non-urgent conditions to convenient, quality medical services.

, a free mobile app that can help guide people with non-urgent conditions to convenient, quality medical services. eCare , an electronic patient monitoring system that uses remote computer monitoring technology to enhance the care of critically ill patients in the hospital intensive care unit (ICU.)

, an electronic patient monitoring system that uses remote computer monitoring technology to enhance the care of critically ill patients in the hospital intensive care unit (ICU.) BayCare Anywhere, a 24/7 non-emergency telemedicine service offering virtual doctor visits through secure, interactive video and audio communications on a smart phone, tablet or computer.

Telemonitoring of patients in nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities.

Tablet-based, video-enhanced care for BayCare HomeCare patients in their homes.

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and west central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare

Related Links

http://www.baycare.org

