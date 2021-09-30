BayCare Names New Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care Services

Dr. Sierzenski, who was vice president and chief medical officer of Acute Services Division and Population Health Services at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada, will be responsible for engaging clinical leaders to ensure delivery of high quality, reliable, value-driven care focused on population health in the acute care setting.

"We're pleased to bring Dr. Sierzenski to BayCare," said Dr. Nishant Anand, executive vice president and chief medical officer for BayCare. "His strong track record in acute care leadership, clinical success and expertise in population health will continue to move forward our mission of clinical excellence across BayCare."

During his tenure at Renown Health, Dr. Sierzenski led clinical and business operations for the Acute Care Division, including adult, pediatrics, post-acute and rehabilitation services. He was responsible for clinical operations, medical staff, quality, safety, digital health and financial performance. During this time, he also led the development and launch of the Renown Transfer and Operations Center, and helped advance the affiliation of Renown Health with University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine.

"It is truly an honor to join the BayCare family," said Dr. Sierzenski. "I have admired BayCare's focus on clinical excellence, quality care access and innovation for more than a decade. I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated and talented physicians, nurses, leaders and care teams to further advance value and evidence-based care for the communities we serve."

Dr. Sierzenski received a medical degree from Temple University College of Medicine and completed the post-graduate training and certification in emergency medicine and emergency ultrasound. He completed a bachelor's degree from Temple University, and a master's degree in Health Quality and Safety from Jefferson College of Population Health.

