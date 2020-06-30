BayCare Opens First Urgent Care in Lakeland

"We're thrilled to bring the first BayCare Urgent Care to Lakeland," said, Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. "Our goal is to give patients convenient access for the right level of medical care in the right place and at the right time. And we hope this service does just that."

At this facility, urgent care provides a total care experience including X-rays, laboratories and EKGs. The center treats medical conditions without prior appointment including minor illnesses and injuries, flu and colds, sprains and strains, minor cuts, stings and burns.

The clinic also offers school and sports physicals and occupational health services including post-hire physicals, drug screenings, treatment of workplace injuries and vaccinations.

To enhance patient experience, BayCare Urgent Care allows visitors to reserve their place online through Save Your Spot. The clinic's hours of operation include Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, vising BayCare Urgent Care's website.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

