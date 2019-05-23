Bayer Announces Five-Year Partnership with the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bayer announced a five-year partnership with the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Humanitarian Aid Program, which will bring education, training, and Bayer's full portfolio of recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) treatments to healthcare professionals in more than 60 countries where access to care is limited.

"Three out of four people with bleeding disorders living in developing countries do not have access to adequate treatment, which can have a fatal impact. The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program helps fulfill this urgent and important public health challenge, and its efforts would not be possible without the support of companies such as Bayer," said Alain Weill, President, World Federation of Hemophilia. "Bayer's contribution to the Program will make a significant difference to nearly 5,000 people living with hemophilia A. Today's announcement serves as an example of how partnerships enable us to continue providing access to treatment for those in need, regardless of where they live."

Bayer will become one of the main sponsors of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program in 2019. The sponsorship will contribute to the training and education of healthcare professionals regarding the accurate and safe administration of treatments for acute bleeds, prophylaxis, and surgeries as well as ensuring the program has a sustainable impact on the local communities.

"Having partnered with the hemophilia community over the past 30 years, we have a deep understanding of the evolving needs and aspirations of people with hemophilia and recognize the importance of ensuring FVIII treatments, which are the standard of care, are available worldwide," said Michael Devoy, M.D., Head of Medical Affairs & Pharmacovigilance of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division and Bayer Chief Medical Officer. "The WFH is a leader in addressing the global unmet need of those living with hemophilia and we are proud to be supporting this initiative, which we hope will make a significant difference to those who need the most help."

About Hemophilia A

Hemophilia affects approximately 400,000 people around the world, including an estimated 20,000 in the U.S. today.1 It is a largely inherited disorder in which one of the proteins needed to form blood clots is missing or reduced. In hemophilia A, the most common type of hemophilia, blood clotting is impaired as a result of a lack or defect of coagulation factor VIII. Patients therefore repeatedly experience bleeds in muscles, joints or other tissues, which can result in chronic joint damage. External injuries, even if they seem trivial, can have serious consequences if not treated appropriately.

Hemophilia treatment has advanced considerably over the past decades, with life expectancy for people with hemophilia significantly increasing from about 11.4 years in 1920 to a potentially normal life span today.2

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

For over 50 years, the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), an international not-for-profit organization, has worked to improve the lives of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Established in 1963, it is a global network of patient organizations in 140 countries and has official recognition from the World Health Organization.

Visit WFH online at www.wfh.org.

About the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program

For many developing countries, product donations are often the only source of treatment product for patients with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. The WFH and the WFH USA are leading the effort to change this lack of access in developing countries by providing consistent and predictable access to treatment for all via facilitating the donation and distribution of hemophilia treatment products. The program also provides a range of integrated care development training programs to ensure the local infrastructure and medical expertise are available to optimize and appropriately use donated products.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

