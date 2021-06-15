Bayer® Aspirin Partners with Leslie Odom Jr. and Family to Celebrate Heart Attack Survivors' Second Chance at Life

"This song is a celebration of all of the moments Nicolette and I are so lucky to have with my father-in-law after he survived a heart attack. Our wedding, meeting his grandchildren, and so many other moments in between - these are the memories that inspired the music and lyrics," said Leslie Odom Jr. "My hope is this song inspires heart attack survivors to keep working toward their goals so they too can celebrate these special moments with their families."

The song is part of the Bayer® Aspirin campaign, "Your Heart Isn't Just Yours."

"Your heart belongs to the people who love you most, the people who need you in their life: your family and friends. When you neglect the health of your heart, you also impact their lives. We hope that this campaign, "Your Heart Isn't Just Yours," speaks to survivors and their families and encourages them to live a heart healthy lifestyle" says Lisa Perez, Senior Brand Director, Bayer Aspirin. "As we developed this campaign, we realized that we needed to not only highlight the impact a heart attack has on the survivor, but really what effect it has on the entire family. People are more motivated to take care of themselves because of the impact their health has on their loved ones versus the impact it has on themselves."

A heart attack occurs in the US every 40 seconds1 and according to studies; nearly 1 in 4 of heart attacks happen to people who have already had them2. Heart attack survivors can use the song as motivation as they work toward their heart health goals.

Bayer® Aspirin wants to inspire people to talk to their doctors about their heart health. The 120-year-old brand also wants to further educate heart attack survivors, and their families on the importance of sticking to your aspirin regimen, if one has been recommended by their doctor. Aspirin is not appropriate for everyone, so be sure to talk to your doctor before you begin an aspirin regimen. An aspirin regimen, if directed by a doctor, can help reduce the risk of another heart attack by 31%3.

Listen to the song written and performed by Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson on BayerAspirin.com and on Bayer Aspirin social channels (Instagram: @BayerAspirin_US; Facebook: @BayerAspirin) and follow along with #MeaningfulMelody. The song will also be featured on Pandora.com.

About Bayer® Aspirin

Bayer® Aspirin has been trusted by generations of families. In fact, we invented modern aspirin. The active ingredient in aspirin, acetylsalicylic acid, was discovered and formulated by Bayer over 120 years ago. When you buy Bayer® Aspirin, you are purchasing a product that is a result of extensive research and development. We are proud to be the #1 selling aspirin brand. Whether you're taking Bayer® Aspirin for pain, such as a headache, or a doctor-directed aspirin regimen for secondary heart attack and ischemic stroke prevention, you can feel secure knowing that you've chosen a top-quality product from the experts at Bayer. Aspirin is not appropriate for everyone, so be sure to talk to your doctor before you begin an aspirin regimen.

