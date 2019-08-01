Bayer Extends Multi-Year Partnership with Luke Bryan and its Commitment to its Here's to the Farmer Campaign

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After donating close to 3 million meals across the United States, Bayer reaffirmed its partnership and commitment to its Here's to the Farmer campaign with Luke Bryan. Bayer will join the country music star on his farm tour to celebrate America's farmers and help fight hunger by using the hashtag #HEREStotheFARMER to help families in need.

Help Bayer & Luke Bryan feed hungry families by using the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer Show your appreciation for farmers by sharing #HerestotheFarmer and Bayer will donate a meal to Feeding America® to support families in need. (PRNewsfoto/Bayer)

Bryan, the son of a peanut farmer from Georgia, launched his Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to highlight and celebrate the contributions of America's farmers. In 2015, Bayer partnered with Luke Bryan and launched its campaign to thank farmers and help fight hunger throughout the country.

"I know the important role farmers play in our everyday lives and understand the hard work it takes for them to help feed America and the world," said Bryan "That's why I'm excited to have this partnership with my friends at Bayer and be able to thank the American Farmers for all the hard work they do by saying 'Here's to the Farmer'."

The campaign asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HEREStotheFARMER online to show their gratitude to America's farmers. For every share, Bayer will donate a meal* to a hungry family through Feeding America® with the goal of donating 1 million meals.

"We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Luke Bryan and to continue with our successful campaign, Here's to the Farmer," said Ray Kerins, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Bayer. "We know that this campaign has had a positive impact with both farmers and Americans across the country. Since its inception, we've not only been able to donate close to 3 million meals, but over $180,000 has gone to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities."

Bayer's campaign also helps tackle hunger locally by donating more than $10,000 to area food banks, and by honoring a local farmer on stage with Bryan at each location.

"It was a great experience being part of the Here's to the Farmer campaign and the Luke Bryan Farm Tour last year," said Tyra Jackson, Executive Director of the Second Harvest Food Bank CCL. "The $2,000 donation to our food bank helped provide 10,000 meals to people in need. In addition, it brought awareness around food insecurity and how the giving of money, time, and food can reduce this issue in your community."

To learn more about Bayer's Here's To The Farmer campaign visit www.herestothefarmer.com.

Dates and locations for the tour include:

9/26 Marshall, WI Statz Bros. Farm

9/27 Richland, MI Stafford Farms

9/28 Pleasantville, OH Miller Family Farms

10/3 Louisburg, KS MC Farms

10/4 Douglass, KS Flying B Ranch

10/5 Norman, OK Adkins Farm

For details on show locations and tickets, visit http://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.



* $1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Bayer provided the financial equivalent of 1,000,000 meals in conjunction with the promotion from 05/30/2019 to 12/1/2019.

About Luke Bryan



Luke is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. Luke has more certified digital singles than any other country artist with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four Billion music streams. Luke has placed 22 singles at #1, 12 of which he co-wrote. Over the last few years, Luke's headline tours have performed for 1.5 million fans or more and in 2018 he performed more stadium dates in one calendar year than ever with a career total of 34. On May 31, Luke launched the "Sunset Repeat Tour" with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston. In the summer of 2018, Luke opened Nashville's only six-floor entertainment facility in the heart of Music City, LUKE'S 32 BRIDGE FOOD + DRINK. The name was inspired by Luke's childhood home near Route 32 Bridge in Lee County, Georgia.



Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contact :

Name: Carolyn Nagle

Bayer U.S.

Email: Carolyn.nagle@bayer.com

Mobile: 201-419-0337

