Bayer Fund Teams with Farmers to Direct Funds to Local Nonprofits, Schools and Ag Programs

ST. LOUIS, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bayer Fund announced the kickoff of the 2022 America's Farmers Grow Communities program, which has been revamped to make it even easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. From August 2 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school STEM or youth agriculture program. For 2022, Bayer Fund will double the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years.

America's Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $60 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations. Since the creation of Grow Communities in 2010, farmers have played a key role in directing funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities' health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and agriculture programs.

In 2021, an Illinois farmer directed a Grow Communities donation to Greenfield High School in Greenfield, Illinois. The school used the donation to purchase an educational farm where students learn firsthand how to care for animals and manage a business.

"We can't thank our local farmers and the Grow Communities program enough for their donation and continued support," said Beth Burrow, Greenfield High School's ag instructor. "As educators we're always looking for ways to engage our students with hands-on experiences, and that's what we've been able to do thanks to Grow Communities."

Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

"In addition to increasing the individual donation amounts in 2022, we're excited to evolve Grow Communities to make it easier for farmers to take part," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "Over the years we've heard from countless farmers and Grow Communities recipients about the ways the donations have made a positive impact across rural America. For this reason, Bayer Fund is excited to continue the Grow Communities tradition."

To enroll or learn more about Grow Communities, including program eligibility and rules, farmers can visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or call 1-877-267-3332 toll-free. Winners will be announced January 2022.

About America's Farmers

America's Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $60 million to rural America since 2010.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

