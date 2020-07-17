BAYER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - BAYRY

NEW ORLEANS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - (OTC: BAYRY), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased ADRs of Bayer and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-bayry/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 14, 2020 .

Bayer and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Monsanto, known for its flagship weed killer product, Roundup, despite broad and protracted litigation pending against it in state and federal courts alleging cancerous conditions caused by exposure to the product and its failure to warn of the toxic effects. On March 19, 2019, in the first federal case filed against Monsanto to proceed to trial, the jury found that the plaintiff's "exposure to Roundup was a substantial factor in causing his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma."

On this news, the price of Bayer's shares declined.

The case is City of Grand Rapids General Retirement System and City of Grand Rapids Police & Fire Retirement System v. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, 20-cv-04737.

