Bayer statement on new 2019 ACC/AHA guideline on the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No one should start, stop or modify an aspirin regimen without first speaking with their healthcare provider. With the recent changes in the cardiovascular guidelines by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA), Bayer realizes there may be confusion around the appropriate use of aspirin.

It's important to note that the changes in the ACC and AHA guidelines offer more precise criteria with regard to appropriate aspirin use in individuals who have not previously experienced a cardiac event (primary prevention). The updated guidelines do not change the recommendation of aspirin in secondary prevention, and demonstrate that there is still a role for aspirin in primary prevention.



Aspirin continues to be the cornerstone treatment for the prevention of secondary cardiovascular events (secondary prevention). For those who have already experienced a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular event, discontinuing an aspirin regimen without a doctor's guidance could increase the risk of another heart attack by 63 percent and an ischemic stroke by 40 percent. The guidelines do not change the role of aspirin during a suspected heart attack as directed by a doctor.

Aspirin is widely recognized as one of the preeminent antiplatelet therapies of choice across a wide cardiovascular risk continuum, based on its proven efficacy, safety and cost-effectiveness.



Find more information at www.bayeraspirin.com.



Contact

Dan Childs, Director, US External Communications

Cell: 973.437.0809

E-Mail: daniel.childs@bayer.com

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

