Bayfront Marin House Adds Angie Hospitality to its Safe Stay Program

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix, the leading provider of voice-activated and contactless technology solutions for hotels, today announced the Bayfront Marin House's customized Safe Stay program features Angie in-room virtual assistants to create a safer, more digitally connected experience. By eliminating common touch points throughout the hotel and offering social-distanced amenities, guests can stay safely with confidence.

In the heart of St. Augustine, Florida, Bayfront Marin House is known for its historic ambiance and personalized, high-touch service. In the face of the pandemic, this top-rated, Travelers' Choice boutique hotel created its Safe Stay program to ensure proper cleaning protocols and social distancing. The property is also leveraging technology to provide great service without the typical face-to-face interactions. Angie in-room assistants help answer questions about the surrounding area, the property itself and hotel amenities. Guests can request additional towels, water, room service and anything to make a comfortable experience - all through the virtual, voice-enabled assistants.

"You can't relax unless you truly feel safe. We looked at all of our processes – from food service to room cleanliness to the in-room experience – to create a program that prioritizes safety when visiting our property," said Sandy Wieber, owner of Bayfront Marin House. "By offering Angie in-room assistants, we eliminate dozens of touch points each day without sacrificing our welcoming atmosphere or personalized service."

"As travel returns, guest expectations of safety and comfort will be the priority, and hotels need to find that balance of cleanliness without creating a sterile, unwelcoming environment," said Chris Connar, senior vice president at Angie Hospitality. "Bayfront Marin House has a great program in place to enhance the stay, assist staff with requests, and meet those new expectations. Combined with Angie's technology to create contactless experiences, guests get the comfort they seek through the safest measures."

It's important for hotels to offer transparency and communication around new COVID-safety processes in place. Angie Hospitality is part of the American Hotel and Lodging Association's Safe Stay industry-wide initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations presented by COVID-19. By implementing this program or one similar to Bayfront Marin House's processes, guests can visit knowing sanitation and safety is carried out throughout every touch point of their stays.

For more information on in-room assistants offered by Angie Hospitality, visit https://angie.ai/ . For more information on Bayfront's Safe Stay program, visit: https://www.bayfrontmarinhouse.com/stay-small-stay-safe

About Angie Hospitality

Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix delivers contactless technology for hotels. The company offers patented voice and touchscreen capabilities in their purpose-built solutions for the hotel environment. This includes the world's first 24-hour interactive guest room assistant, mobile app, casting, and PBX solutions for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. For more information, visit angie.ai.

About Bayfront Marin House

Bayfront Marin House is an award-winning boutique hotel located in downtown St. Augustine, Florida. The property offers 30 diverse guest rooms, from downtown suites in the historic district to beach cottages to city apartments. Known for its charming ambiance, the property also offers a modern experience to meet changing guest expectations and enhance the customer experience. Additional details at bayfrontmarinhouse.com.

