Bayhealth Selects Infor to Transform Operations in the Cloud

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Bayhealth, southern and central Delaware's healthcare leader with more than 4,000 employees and a medical staff of more than 400 physicians, has decided to digitally transform its operations with Infor CloudSuite to simplify data interoperability and decision making. Specifically, Bayhealth will have access to Infor's cloud-based tools to better synchronize operations between clinical and business areas, improve hiring and retention through data science-based behavioral talent assessment, improve patient safety and act on recalls promptly without manual intervention, and gain visibility into care-level costing through an integrated cost accounting system.

Bayhealth underwent a comprehensive request-for-proposal (RFP) process that focused on combining its systems into one enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. The organization, which has been using Infor Global HR, Payroll, and Cloverleaf solutions for more than 20 years, turned to Infor for this full cloud transformation to better serve its patients and communities. Specifically, Bayhealth selected Infor CloudSuite Healthcare, Infor Clinical Bridge, Infor d/EPM, and Infor True Cost, to take advantage of built-in reporting and analytics, leverage current technology investments, consolidate redundant interfaces, standardize platforms, and create a more modern approach to systems with automation and streamlined workflows.

"Infor has a fully integrated platform focused on healthcare that best fits the needs of the entire organization with a proven methodology for implementation," said Richard Mohnk, Bayhealth senior vice president and chief information officer. "This partnership, and access to new and modern cloud tools, will help us achieve the highest standards in patient safety, financial stability and profitability, and operational efficiency, ultimately creating a more efficient, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare delivery model."

By moving its operations to the cloud, Bayhealth will have a system that can remain on the upgrade path with minimal cost and business impact. In addition, the organization can minimize its total cost of ownership without any degradation in performance and level of service, and can rely on a solution that supports current needs, yet can quickly scale to support anticipated future needs.

"Infor applications designed specifically for healthcare get systems and people to work better together, which ultimately allows staff to be more patient centered versus performing data entry or other administrative tasks. This new project with Bayhealth will allow them to develop a modern healthcare environment supported by innovative technologies to perform at the highest levels using the best practices in healthcare," said Mike Poling, Infor senior vice president of healthcare. "Being able to significantly improve financial accountability and business performance, while maintaining high HR standards, is critical when operating in an industry that is under so much scrutiny and change."

About Bayhealth

Bayhealth's mission is to strengthen the health of its community, one life at a time. As central and southern Delaware's largest healthcare system, Bayhealth is comprised of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, the freestanding Emergency Department in Smyrna as well as numerous satellite facilities and employed physician practices encompassing a variety of specialties. Bayhealth is a technologically advanced not-for-profit healthcare system with more than 4,000 employees and a medical staff of more than 400 physicians. Bayhealth is an affiliate of Penn Medicine for Heart and Vascular, Cancer and Orthopedics. Visit https://www.bayhealth.org/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

