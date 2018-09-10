Baylis Medical Expands Transseptal Portfolio with Launch of Steerable Guiding Sheath

Steerable sheaths facilitate access in complex anatomies and hard-to-reach areas in the left side of the heart. Dr. Brian Powell, Medical Director of Electrophysiology practicing in Charlotte, North Carolina, finds them helpful with improving contact and subsequent outcomes in procedures such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia ablations.

"When contact force sensing technology became available, it was an eye opener how much a steerable sheath improves contact," said Dr. Powell. "The SureFlex sheath has good maneuverability and control. With the SureFlex sheath, I have not seen the flexion fatigue during long cases that I have experienced with similar sheaths. It maintains its ability to curl throughout the entire procedure."

If a steerable sheath's contact force and tip range of motion are not maintained during a procedure, it may result in clinical failure and necessitate additional revision procedures for the patient.

"Baylis is committed to continually developing sophisticated solutions that meet the needs of physicians, allowing them to deliver life-saving therapies to their patients," said Neil Godara, Director of Research and Development at Baylis. "The launch of SureFlex further demonstrates our dedication to excellence in transseptal access following the global success of our NRG® Transseptal Needle."

Baylis Medical is a world leader in the development and commercialization of high-performance cardiology devices that help physicians deliver life-changing therapies to patients. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Patents Pending and/or issued.

