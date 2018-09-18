Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center's International Services Department Implements Eceptionist Referral Management Platform To Support Growing International Programs

LONDON and HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eceptionist, a world leader in providing healthcare organizations with cloud-based software solutions for referral management, second opinions, eConsults, telehealth and scheduling is pleased to announce Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Baylor St. Luke's) International Services department in Houston has gone live with the Eceptionist SaaS platform hosted on Microsoft Azure. Eceptionist is now being used to manage the referral, coordination and second opinion programs for their International services clients from around the world.

For over 5 decades, international patients from more than 85 countries have sought Baylor St. Luke's for its expertise in medical care, research, and education. The International Services program provides a full range of services to their patients from language assistance, second opinions, and physician appointments to transportation, lodging, and spiritual and cultural support. International Patient Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to assist international patients with clinical and non-clinical needs.

"It is an absolute privilege to be working with Baylor St. Luke's Global Second Opinion Service. Baylor St. Luke's has a stellar reputation for providing quality care to patients in the US and worldwide. Our team at Eceptionist feels honored to be working with them," says Trey Havlick, Principal at Eceptionist.

Eceptionist (www.eceptionist.com) is a leading provider of software solutions for the health care industry with a cloud-based platform for referral management, e-consults, streamlined scheduling, virtual visits and overall telehealth management. Since 2001, Eceptionist has been helping clients reduce costs and optimize the delivery of healthcare services. Utilizing the Eceptionist family of services and tools, organizations can better manage healthcare delivery across departments, sites, health systems, communities, ACO's, Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG's), Trusts and countries. The Eceptionist platform supports intelligent scheduling, telemedicine, intelligent referral and triage management, wait list and wait time management, case management, care pathways, protocols and reporting for facilities and hospitals around the world.

