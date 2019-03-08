BayoTech Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019 on 14th & 15th March at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, APCO Worldwide, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Hobbs & Towne, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Reliance Industries.

BayoTech has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Bayotech's unique chemical reaction architecture – patented and proven at Sandia National Labs, (SNL) Albuquerque NM USA. The patented technology is now being applied to multiple markets – initially distributed hydrogen production and nitrogen fertilizer systems. Nested-flow chemical reactors "recycle" the heating and cooling more efficiently – reducing production costs by ~25%. The system is modular and scalable. Local production of hydrogen or fertilizer (or other chemicals) is disruptive and means virtual elimination of transportation costs – a high percentage of current product costs. BayoTech recently completed its Round B funding and since inception has raised ~$17.5M from financial investors and a key strategic partner. Developing sustainable technologies to feed the world's growing population is a tremendous business opportunity that requires not only improvements in fertilizer production but also improvements in fertilizer utilization. The bayonet technology allows for local production that focuses on customized local fertilizer solutions. The technology can change the way we feed the planet's growing population. We are pleased to announce that along with our venture capital partners, we have also welcomed one of the world's largest fertilizer companies as a strategic partner and investor. Fortunately, this investment also enables development of hydrogen production technology for fuel cells, steel production and can reduce the costs of ammonia cracking. "This investment and commitment to innovation will help us propel BayoTech to the next stage of development." said Justin Eisenach, President and CEO of BayoTech. Building on the success of Round B funding, follow-partners focused on distributed H2 production for FCEV or Steel production can benefit from the ready-made market demand of distributed fertilizer production. The nested-flow technology is ideally positioned to aid in H2 cracking for Ammonia and has potential to utilize its efficient use of energy management and heat transfer capabilities in seeking catalyst-based processes to create value-added CO2 products.



Finally, the successful Round B funding has enabled BayoTech to hire a team of world class engineers and scientists focused on building the world's most efficient chemical reactors which can address 21st century challenges from 20th century technology.

Justin Eisenach CEO

Justin@bayotech.us

303-525-3954

About Innovator Capital

Innovator Capital, established in 2003, is a specialist investment bank advising emerging technology companies on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions. Its expertise includes intellectual property and multi national strategic partnering.

