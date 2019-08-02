BayoTech selects Mo Vargas as President and Chief Executive Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mo Vargas as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mo will also become a member of the Board of Directors for BayoTech.

"We feel fortunate to attract Mo to lead BayoTech into the future. In particular, his international track record and experience in the energy industry are a perfect fit for the broad reach of BayoTech's technology," said Dave Blivin, Managing Director of Cottonwood Technology Fund and Board Chair.

Said Justin Eisenach, Founder and Former CEO, "I'm proud that BayoTech has been able to recruit Mo to lead the team. It confirms the scale of the value proposition we saw when we started the Company."

"I am honored to have been selected as BayoTech's CEO. I am excited to lead an innovative and hands on team, who are passionate about the positive impact that BayoTech can have for our customers in the agricultural, industrial, energy and transportation markets," Vargas said. "BayoTech is fortunate to have strong support from our financial investors and a strategic investor who is a significant player in the global fertilizer marketplace. This enables us to aggressively go to market and make available BayoTech's more energy efficient, cost effective products throughout the high growth hydrogen markets. BayoTech's distributed hydrogen production model is a paradigm shift enabling natural gas producers and utilities to provide smaller scale hydrogen for their customers and enables customers to generate on-site hydrogen."

About BayoTech

BayoTech is the world's first modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable platform for the production of on-site hydrogen and nitrogen fertilizer for the agricultural, industrial, transportation and energy markets. For more information please visit www.bayotech.us.

Contact info:

Name: Mo Vargas

Organization: BayoTech

Company URL: www.bayotech.us

Address: 8601 Paseo Alameda Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Phone: +1-505-639-9238

SOURCE BayoTech

Related Links

https://www.bayotech.us/

