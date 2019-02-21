Bayou® Rum Debuts XO Mardi Gras Edition

LACASSINE, La., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, just in time to "laissez les bon temps rouler," Bayou® Rum introduces XO Mardi Gras in honor of the brand's Louisiana heritage and the state's most celebrated holiday. Bayou Rum XO Mardi Gras is a premium rum produced through single-batch distillation in copper pot stills and aged in bourbon and sherry casks for six years using the solera aging method. Artfully crafted by Master Blender Reiniel Vicente, the result is an elegant and complex mahogany rum with rounded flavors of orange marmalade, stone fruit and a subtle taste of tupelo honey, leading to a long finish with hints of black pepper, smoke and the sherry casks themselves.

This festive spirit of Louisiana is packed in a beautiful glass decanter and sealed with a natural cork and wooden closure that features individual, one-of-a-kind kaleidoscope tiles, adding a bit of Mardi Gras flair to the classic bottle. All Bayou Rums are made using sugarcane from a single estate in southern Louisiana and are distilled, blended, aged and bottled by hand at the award-winning Louisiana Spirits distillery in Lacassine, Louisiana.

"We started making Bayou Rum about seven years ago, so these are truly our oldest, heaviest and finest rum stocks to date," said Vicente. "While we have wanted to pay homage to Mardi Gras since we opened our doors, we had to be patient and pay special attention to ensure this expression was deserving of bearing the name of Louisiana's most popular holiday."

Master Distiller, Jeff Murphy, added, "This release is proudly reminiscent of days long past and is inspired by the pageantry and tradition that is about to begin in the Sugarcane State for the 320th year."

At 80 proof and 40 percent alcohol by volume, Bayou XO Mardi Gras comes with a suggested retail price of $79.99. Learn more at www.bayourum.com or by following @BayouRum on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Bayou® Rum

Bayou® Rum is handcrafted in Lacassine, La., using southern Louisiana finest single-estate sugarcane. The Bayou Rum family has amassed more than 100 awards from tasting competitions around the world for its expressions, which now consist of: Bayou White, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Reserve, Bayou Single Barrel and Bayou XO Mardi Gras. GATOR BITE™ Satsuma and Coffee rum liqueurs are also made at the Louisiana Spirits Distillery.

