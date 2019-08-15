Bayou® Rum Introduces Private Rum Barrel Program Just in Time for National Rum Day

LACASSINE, La., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bayou® Rum announced the launch of the new Bayou® Reserve Private Barrel Program, inviting bars, restaurants, clubs, lounges, and liquor stores to hand-select their very own private barrels of the award winning spirit. With the program rolling out just in time for National Rum Day on August 16th, retailers will get the opportunity to work directly with Master Blender, Reiniel Vicente for a truly one-of-a-kind rum barrel to offer to their customers.

This new program comes with two options, the Private Barrel Distillery Experience and the Private Barrel Sample Kit. The Private Barrel Distillery Experience is a full day centered around Bayou Rum, with the multi-faceted package giving key decisionmakers unique access and the chance to learn about the Bayou blending and distilling process from Master Distiller and Distillery Operations Director, Jeff Murphy, and Master Blender, Reiniel Vicente. Afterwards, they'll taste different rums and hand-select the liquid they want for their custom barrel with Murphy and Vicente.

For those unable to come to the Southwestern Louisiana-based distillery, retailers can be shown a Private Barrel Sample Kit. The sample kit allows retailers to choose and taste three different hand-blended rums, selected by Vicente. After reviewing each expression, retailers can select the sample they like best or provide specific feedback as to what they're looking for to create the optimal liquid for their custom barrel. Each bottle from the Private Barrel Program features a plaque, as approved by the TTB, with text noting who or where it was created for and signed by Vicente. All sales and shipments of the actual bottled product will be conducted via standard wholesale distribution channels.

"At Bayou, we value connections and know that bars, restaurants and stores are stewards of our brand," said Filipe Carvalho, managing director of Bayou Rum. "Those accounts know their customers and their needs best. The Private Barrel Program allows them to determine one unique taste that they'll be able to offer from our award-winning rum portfolio."

Earlier this summer, Bayou Rum unveiled an expansion, complete with a barrel library, event space and outdoor entertainment venue, to its Visitor Center, which Drinks International named "Best Large-Scale Visitor Center" in its 2017 Distillery Experience Challenge. Explore "the festive spirit of Louisiana" or inquire about the Bayou Select Private Barrel Program at www.bayourum.com or by following @BayouRum on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Bayou® Rum

Bayou® Rum is handcrafted at its Lacassine distillery, using the finest Southern Louisianan single-estate sugarcane. The Bayou Rum family has amassed more than 100 awards from tasting competitions around the world for its expressions, which now consist of: Bayou White, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Reserve, Bayou Single Barrel 001, and Bayou XO Mardi Gras. GATOR BITE™ Satsuma and Coffee rum liqueurs are also made at the Louisiana Spirits Distillery.

