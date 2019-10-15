BayPort Credit Union Announces Two New Executive Hires

Milton Twisdale has joined BayPort as Vice President of Mortgage. Twisdale brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial and lending industries, with specific capabilities in wholesale mortgage lending, management, training, and territory growth. Prior to BayPort, previous positions include Senior Mortgage Banker, Senior Mortgage Sales Trainer, Senior Loan Officer, and Chief Operation Officer. Twisdale holds a license with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System in both North Carolina and Virginia.

Ira Williams Jr. has joined BayPort as Vice President of Member Experience. Williams has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in banking and credit union operations. Prior to BayPort, Williams began his career in the credit union industry as a Branch Manager before being promoted to Assistant Vice President of Retail Operations and then to Vice President of Retail Banking. He holds Series 6 and 63 licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, as well as a Life and Health Insurance License in North Carolina. Williams is a Certified Credit Union Executive with the Credit Union National Association.

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

