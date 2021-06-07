BayPort Credit Union Celebrates 60 Years Awarding More Than $1 Million in Scholarship Assistance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 60 years, BayPort Credit Union has supported funding student educational pursuits. And over that time, it has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues the focus of educational scholarships by providing over $90,000 in scholarships annually to member students in surrounding local communities.

The newly launched BayPort Foundation awarded scholarships to 16 college students and working adults and 21 high school seniors. Scholarships this year range from $1,000 to $6,000 and are intended to help member students including seniors currently enrolled in BayPort's Student-Run Credit Union program, employee dependents, and full-time undergraduate or graduate students.

This year, the Foundation has partnered with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX 43 TV to honor its 2021 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute airs the entire week of June 7. For more information and to view the entire voluntary Scholarship Salute series, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.

Eligible scholarship applicants must be a BayPort member. In addition to academic achievement, financial need, and completed essays, applicants should demonstrate service and commitment to extracurricular activities, community, civic or related organizations.

The BayPort Foundation's 2021 scholarship recipients are as follows:

George R. Dudley Scholarship

Gabriella Castro, King's Fork High School

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Akye Johnson, Great Bridge High School

Alyssa Cirrincione, Menchville High School

Christina White, Hampton High School

Jalen Pryor, Gloucester High School

Joshua O'Grady, Grafton High School

Maggie Nelson, Poquoson High School

Student-Run Credit Union Scholarship

Adelaide Klotz, Kecoughtan High School

Anaya Eley, Kecoughtan High School

Andrew Lombardi, Poquoson High School

Barrett Ferguson, Smithfield High School

Dylan Conyers, Smithfield High School

Harmoney Tillerson, Kecoughtan High School

Ilaina Miller, Woodside High School

Koleby Miller, Denbigh High School

Lindsey Hankins, York High School

Madison Haynes, Kecoughtan High School

Michael Webb, Heritage High School

Micah Carter, Woodside High School

Molly Standley, Denbigh High School

Rickey Watkins, Gloucester High School

Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Madelyn Wilson, University of Virginia

Directors Scholarship

Ayanna Millner, University of Virginia

Chakyia Lee, High Point University

Colby Mutter, Bluefield College

Emma Reilly, Washington College

Michelle Veitz, Regent University

Victoria Jarrell, Virginia Commonwealth University

William Richardson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Ashanti Winborne, Winston-Salem State University

Ashley Springer, Thomas Nelson Community College

Cathrine Anthony, College of William & Mary

Kimberly Carter, Thomas Nelson Community College

Kimberly Michie, Tidewater Community College

Patrick Ngabo, Old Dominion University

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Elizabeth Parker, Thomas Nelson Community College

Phenix Sumner, Thomas Nelson Community College

About BayPort Foundation

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.com.

About BayPort Credit Union

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $1.9 billion in assets and servicing more than 145,000 individuals and businesses with 25 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

Visit us at bayportcu.org.

