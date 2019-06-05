BayPort Credit Union Hosts Annual Scholarship Banquet

Earlier this year, BayPort increased its grants for its college tuition scholarship program from $78,000 to $90,000, reflecting its more than 90 years in business. For the past 58 years, BayPort has supported member students in funding their educational pursuits. And over that time, has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships.

BayPort's 2019 scholarship recipients are as follows:

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Sarah Brown, Mathews High School

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Altizer, Smithfield High School

Carson Botelho, Woodside High School

Emily Butler, Kecoughtan High School

Amber Ide, York High School

Capri Manfred, Smithfield High School

William Richardson, Lakeland High School

Student Run Credit Union Tellers

Jillian Simpson, Gloucester High School

Jayla Jackson, Heritage High School

Shelby Brown, Kecoughtan High School

Treasure Gleaves, King's Fork High School

Martha Chiappazzi, Poquoson High School

Jolie Wiggins, Poquoson High School

Lauren Mohrhusen, York High School

Student Run Credit Union Members

Andrew Coxe, Gloucester High School

Jaquan Autry, Heritage High School

Ashawnda Brooks, Heritage High School

Kayla Gayden, Heritage High School

Tai'Asia Jamison, Kecoughtan High School

Alexis Toraine, Kecoughtan High School

Maitlyn Calhoun, King's Fork High School

Seth Baronner, Peninsula Catholic High School

Wiatt Memorial Scholarship

Connor Waters, Saint Leo University

Larry Darden Jr., Saint Leo University

Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Marissa Martin, Christopher Newport University

Directors Scholarships

Kylee Baines, William and Mary

Gabriella Boone, Thomas Nelson Community College

Alexandra Bordas, Old Dominion University

Mikayla Bowers, Virginia Wesleyan University

Anesia Pierce, Old Dominion University

Tiffany Rodriguez, James Madison University

Dyonne Jennings, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University

Tuition Booster Scholarships

Cathrine Anthony, College of William and Mary

Kayla Cooper, Old Dominion University

Mia Moore, Liberty University

LaTonya Woods, University of North Alabama

Renita Dunn, University of Maryland University College

Alexandra Jones, George Mason University

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.6 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Related Links

www.bayportcu.org

