BayPort Donates $150,000 to Area Organizations Impacted by COVID-19
Apr 27, 2020, 16:53 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union today announced it is donating $150,000 to five local organizations that are helping the Hampton Roads community cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
BayPort has selected the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, Riverside Health System, and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to receive support towards their efforts in servicing the community during the pandemic.
"Each of these organizations is making a tremendous impact in our community," said BayPort President/CEO Jim Mears. "Whether it's helping people put food on the table or all-important personal protective equipment for our doctors and nurses serving on the frontlines of this horrible virus, we are beyond grateful for all that they are doing."
BayPort's charitable contribution will support the following efforts:
- General financial assistance to support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
- General financial assistance to support the Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula
- Breakfast and dinner grab-and-go meal service at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula
- Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, to expand crisis services to patients and families throughout the community
- Riverside's Make a Difference Fund, which includes crisis response and PPE, patient assistance fund, and team member help fund at Riverside Health System
Annually, BayPort supports the community in donations and sponsorships to nonprofits in Hampton Roads.
"Every little bit adds up," said Mears. "Collectively, through these funds, we hope to make an even more lasting impact to our community."
About BayPort
With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org
SOURCE BayPort Credit Union
Share this article