BayPort Donates $150,000 to Area Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

"Each of these organizations is making a tremendous impact in our community," said BayPort President/CEO Jim Mears. "Whether it's helping people put food on the table or all-important personal protective equipment for our doctors and nurses serving on the frontlines of this horrible virus, we are beyond grateful for all that they are doing."

BayPort's charitable contribution will support the following efforts:

General financial assistance to support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

General financial assistance to support the Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula

Breakfast and dinner grab-and-go meal service at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, to expand crisis services to patients and families throughout the community

Riverside's Make a Difference Fund, which includes crisis response and PPE, patient assistance fund, and team member help fund at Riverside Health System

Annually, BayPort supports the community in donations and sponsorships to nonprofits in Hampton Roads.

"Every little bit adds up," said Mears. "Collectively, through these funds, we hope to make an even more lasting impact to our community."

