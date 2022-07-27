BayWa r.e. Partners with PVpallet to Distribute Reusable Solar Module Shipping Solution

David Dunlap, stepping into his new role as the vice president of product strategy with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, said: "As a leading distributor of solar and energy storage components, it's our job to bring innovative products like PVpallet to installers at all levels in the value chain. BayWa r.e. achieved carbon neutral operations in 2018 and we have been supplied with 100% renewable energy since 2020. We also aim to go beyond carbon and to address a wide range of sustainability aspects for society, the economy and the environment. Our partnership with PVpallet furthers our commitment to sustainability across the solar industry."

PVpallets are made of HDPE plastic with a steel-reinforced base and plastic sidewalls to protect modules in transit. The exterior walls are adjustable to fit various module sizes. Additionally, the walls collapse and pallets stack for easy return shipping and to maximize warehouse space. BayWa r.e. is exploring future options to make it easy for installers to use the modular pallets in a closed-loop transport arrangement, such as lease agreements for a fleet of pallets or a deposit model.

"Like BayWa r.e., sustainability drives everything we do, and this partnership will help reduce waste in the solar industry," said Philip Schwarz, cofounder and CEO of PVpallet. "Our reusable pallets are made in the heartland of America with recycled materials and are fully recyclable at the end of the pallet's usable life. PVpallet is ideal for PV module storage, transportation and staging at job sites, or any repowering or repair projects where the original module manufacturer's packaging is no longer available."

For more information on PVpallets visit our BayWa r.e. online store or contact a BayWa r.e. sales representative.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

About PVpallet

PVpallet, Inc. is revolutionizing solar shipping with the industry's first recyclable, reusable, collapsible pallet system designed to ship and protect solar PV modules. Our practical solution is based on needs we saw in the industry. The result? Improved efficiencies and waste reduction throughout the solar supply chain, including manufacturing, distribution, installation, decommissioning and recycling, warehouse storage, and construction waste disposal. PVpallet is made from post-consumer HDPE plastic and replaces traditional wood pallets. Industry wide adoption of PVpallet could reduce the wood waste created by the global solar industry by over 400 million pounds per year. For more information, visit https://www.pvpallet.com.

