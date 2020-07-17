B&B Parking Partners With ParkMobile To Bring Safer & Smarter Parking To Atlantic City

ParkMobile is a free app available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking, a user simply enters the zone number posted on the meter, selects the amount of time and touches the "Start Parking." The user can also extend their time for parking from their mobile device, without having to go back to feed the meter. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Mayor and other city leaders are encouraging residents to use the app instead of putting money in the meter to prevent the spread of the virus.

"In this time of social distancing, offering a contactless payment option for street parking is a great step for us to protect our residents and visitors," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. "I appreciate the innovations B&B continues to bring to make on-street parking easier and safer."

B&B Parking began managing all aspects of the resort's street parking program in July 2016. Since then, the City of Atlantic City has received more than $3 million dollars in parking revenue without any expenses. Prior to that time, the City was generating less than $500,000 annually and incurred costs such as staff, benefits, vehicles, insurance, parts, coin counting and security, making the parking program unprofitable. B&B handles all those expenses and also develops parking management strategies to bring in more revenues.

"Our partnership with ParkMobile continues B&B Parking's commitment to modernize parking and increase meter revenues for Atlantic City," said Tim Boland, Vice President of B&B Parking. "Since taking over the street parking management, we've replaced old coin only meters with machines that accept credit cards and are all internet connected with sophisticated reporting tools. This new contactless payment app takes parking to the next level, while also addressing the public's concerns about parking during a pandemic."

"ParkMobile welcomes Atlantic City to our network in the New Jersey," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "From Philadelphia to New York City to the Jersey Shore, you can use ParkMobile to safely and easily pay for parking wherever you go."

The ParkMobile app is now available at all of Atlantic City's more than 1,500 street parking spaces.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

