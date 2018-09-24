BBB Industries Welcomes Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance To AAPEX 2018 With $15,000 In Cash Gift Cards

"We invite Alliance members to make BBB Industries their first stop at AAPEX," said Odd Joergenrud, BBB's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Visit BBB Industries to learn about Perfect Stop® Brake Calipers in the morning and/or BBB Industries Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) in the afternoon. All live sessions will highlight BBB Industries' unique OE Overhaul Process."

Through 'BBB's Fast Track Training That PAY$,' Alliance members will be able to quickly select personalized training sent directly to their email. Everyone who participates will be eligible for a chance to win a 'BBB Industries Fast Track Training that PAY$' cash gift card.

Additionally, eligible participants will be entered automatically into the "Alliance Aftermarket Jackpot" drawing. The more training sessions Alliance members complete, the greater their chances of winning.

Perfect Stop® Brake Calipers training sessions will take place every half hour in the morning beginning at 8:00 AM, with the last session 11:30 AM. BBB Industries EPAS sessions will begin at 1:00 PM and take place every half hour with a final session at 4:30 PM.

BBB Industries company information and a hyperlink to the company's website will be available in the Alliance App. A 30 second TV spot for BBB Industries will run on a 24-hour broadcast in The Mirage hotel rooms and at The Mirage Convention Center.

About BBB Industries, LLC

BBB Industries, LLC is an industry leader in the remanufacturing of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM, passenger and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries. BBB takes pride in producing the highest quality products in the industry with exacting standards that apply to customer service, the manufacturing process, product installation and to the performance on the vehicle. Automated test fixtures test every unit manufactured by BBB to meet or exceed OE specifications. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company headquartered in Daphne, Alabama. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.

ABOUT AAPEX 2018:

Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) is a three-day event being held from October 30 to November 1, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more than 25 years, AAPEX has been the premier global event representing the $328.2 billion global aftermarket auto parts industry. Located at the majestic Sands Expo, AAPEX will feature over 2,200 automotive aftermarket manufacturers and suppliers showcasing innovative products, services and technologies to more than 44,000 targeted buyers. For more information, visit aapexshow.com

ABOUT AFTERMARKET AUTO PARTS ALLIANCE

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is comprised of over 50 independent shareholders who offer a wide array of quality auto products with one main focus...SERVICE. The Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper warehouses, parts stores, and certified service centers are found internationally across the US, Canada, and Mexico, and even into Europe, with over 1.9 million parts and accessories. Additional information is available at alliance1.com

