BBB Warning: Outdoor Equipment Company Takes Orders But Doesn't Deliver

ARLINGTON, Va., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about an online store that claims to be operating out of Buffalo, New York. Consumers from all across the United States report placing orders with the site, and never receiving the items or any form of correspondence.

In December of 2018, the BBB of Upstate New York investigated this company after several customers filed complaints against the company asking BBB for help, while others filed reports on BBB Scam Tracker, assuming the company to be a fraud. So far, customers in 40 states complained to BBB that they placed orders with this website and paid for merchandise but never received it. Many said they got fake tracking numbers and that they could not get through to customer service.

The BBB investigation discovered that all of the phone numbers associated with the company were disconnected and that the address listed on the website is that of a storage facility in Buffalo.

For more information and the company name, read the full news article on BBB.org: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/19661-bbb-warning-outdoor-equipment-company-gearowcom-takes-orders-but-doesnt-deliver

BBB offers the following advice when shopping online: BBB.org/shoppingonline.

