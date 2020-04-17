BBBY INVESTIGATION: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Investigation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BBBY). Investors who purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bbby.

The investigation concerns whether Bed Bath & Beyond and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond withdrew its fiscal year 2019 guidance, citing pressures on sales and profitability, as well as a new strategic plan for the Company's operations. On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price fell $3.20 per share, or over 19%, to close at $13.40 per share on January 9, 2020. Then, on February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues," including that "inventory within certain key categories in the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment was too low or out-of-stock during the period." On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price fell $3.06 per share, or over 20%, to close at $11.79 per share on February 11, 2020.

