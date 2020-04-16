BBBY INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action has Been Filed Against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBBY) between October 2, 2019 and February 11, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 8, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond withdrew its fiscal 2019 guidance, purportedly due to pressures on sales and profitability, as well as a new strategic plan for the Company's operations.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.20, or over 19%, to close at $13.40 per share on January 9, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues," including that "inventory within certain key categories in the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment was too low or out-of-stock during the period."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.06 per share, or over 20%, to close at $11.79 per share on February 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

