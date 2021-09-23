BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting is a 2021 SBIR Catalyst Award Winner

"BBCetc will use the SBIR Catalyst Award to expand and deepen its SBIR assistance to female entrepreneurs." Tweet this

Through its existing network and relationships, BBCetc will use the SBIR Catalyst Award to expand and deepen its SBIR assistance to female entrepreneurs. The BBCetc award includes 14 partners across 12 states, including SHARPhub, a BBCetc-managed initiative accelerator program. The BBCetc Catalyst initiative will identify women entrepreneurs and invest in them through training provided by Capita3, an early-stage venture capital fund. Capita3 invests seed capital and provides specialized leadership training for women entrepreneurs and the companies they're building.

BBCetc has been assisting small businesses for the past 30+ years with high-value information, expert training (including well-regarded virtual training), and experienced guidance to successfully navigate the process so client applicants can reach their potential.

"It's a great honor to be one of the eight companies chosen for this award," said Kris Bergman, managing partner and co-owner. "As a company owned and run by women, we're particularly proud to be selected for our proposal."

BBCetc employs a group of highly skilled, expert consultants with a combined expertise that includes all 11 SBIR funding agencies. Four BBCetc consultants have previously held C-level positions with successful SBIR/STTR awardees that won more than 200 SBIR/STTR awards during their tenure; three hold PhDs in life science areas; several have worked inside the DOD as well as acting as outside contractors; and all have extensive SBIR experience.

"While we definitely help companies win SBIR/STTR funding, we consider our individualized approach to develop a strong proposal and commercialization plan to be as important as the funding outcome itself," said Becky Aistrup, the other co-owner and managing partner. "Each company comes to us at a different stage in their development with unique challenges and different levels of proposal writing skill. That means one size does not fit all."

About BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting

Established in 1990, BBCetc helps deliver life-changing technology innovations by providing every client with every advantage to help them secure non-dilutive funding and build sustainable businesses. BBCetc is a premier SBIR/STTR resource that trains and consults with a wide range of clients from individual companies and entrepreneurs to universities, SBDC's and tech-based economic development organizations across the U.S. For more information, please visit bbcetc.com.

