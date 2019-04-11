BBC Music launches on BBC.com in the United States

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BBC Music is the online home of BBC's original music reporting across radio, digital, and television

Includes videos from performance series BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, never before available in the U.S. through the BBC; Live Lounge has featured artists including Ariana Grande , Dua Lipa , Jay-Z, Taylor Swift , Foo Fighters, and many more

BBC Music will also include original content produced in the U.S.

For over 50 years, the BBC has been creating cutting-edge music content. It's been among the first to showcase some of the biggest artists in the world, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, hosted live concerts from the most revolutionary and beloved artists of the 20th and 21st Centuries, and set the tone as a global music tastemaker.

Now, BBC Music is launching in the United States, sponsored by the global luxury automotive brand Genesis.

BBC Music will bring audiences a comprehensive program of in-depth music journalism for a U.S. audience, including artists to watch, playlists, global festival coverage, music news and more. It will also feature access to interviews and live performances, including BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, never previously available through the BBC to audiences outside of the UK. It has featured performances with the biggest names in the world of music, including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, and many more.

"BBC Music is all about connecting fans with music they love from their favourite artists, and music they're going to love from their next favourite," said U.S. Features Managing Editor Simon Frantz. "There's a huge amount of great music being produced in the U.S. right now, and we're excited to help connect those artists to our vast, music-hungry audience."

As part of BBC Global News, the BBC's international and commercial offering, BBC Music will also offer advertisers the opportunity to advertise around its content outside of the UK.

